Jenelle Evans Undergoes Esophagus Surgery, Says Her “Light is Dying”

Jenelle Evans is recovering at the moment from a fairly serious medical procedure.

This past Tuesday, the former Teen Mom star took to Instagram in the wake of a doctor’s appointment that left her shaken up.

“I am this close to falling off the deep end,” the 31-year old told followers.

“I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside of me is dying.”

Earlier that same day, Evans hinted once again at marital problems between her and her violent husband, David Eason.

The polarizing MTV personality revealed she was “going alone” to the physician to get a “procedure done” on her esophagus… which is a “muscular tube that carries food and liquid from your throat to your stomach” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Anyone else get blocked by their husband every other week? Oh you don’t? I do,” Evans added, doing away with any subtlety and adding:

“Have no support so any prayers are appreciated.”

Hours later, Jenelle resurfaced on social media with a video of herself via the platform Boomerang.

She appeared in decent spirits despite a tube attached to her nose and a machine of some kind in her hand.

“First part over, now have to wait 24 hours,” said Jenelle, who was also lipsynching along to audio from Bob’s Burgers and continued:

“I am this close to falling off the deep end. I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside me is dying.”

It’s hard not to feel badly here for Evans.

The mother of three previously detailed health problems related to her back.

Last year, she complained for months of debilitating pain caused by cysts in her spine, and she has said time and time again that she could become paralyzed because of those cysts.

“I still have a cyst in my spine,” she said in June 2022.

“I actually have to go get an MRI checkup to see how long it’s gotten. Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can get bigger, longer, and can paralyze you.”

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

In January, meanwhile, told her three million-plus followers:

“I have mycoplasma pneumoniae. Have you ever suffered from this?”

Fast forward to Wednesday and Evans sharing some excitement as she got ready to head to her follow-up appointment to get the tube removed.

“Going to get this thing out,” she wrote via her Instagram Story while noting she was staying in a hotel in a subsequent post.

Jenelle Evans looks pretty sad in this photo. We hope everything is okay!

We can’t say for certain exactly what prompted Evans to go under the knife a few days ago.

She does seem to be on a path to recovery, however. At least when it comes to her physical condition.

When it comes to her marriage, however? Considering Eason left her alone all week and made no comment on social media about the well-being of his wife?

Could it be possible that Evans finally walks away from it?!?