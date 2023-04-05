Hayden Panettiere Hints That She's Back Together With Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Few young stars have endured as much heartbreak and hardship as Hayden Panettiere.

At the age of 33, Hayden has battled alcoholism, endured a messy divorce, lost custody of a child, and been victimized by an abusive partner.

In 2020, Hayden cut ties with her abuser, Brian Hickerson, and fans hoped that the move would mark the beginning of a well-deserved comeback.

And indeed, for a while it looked as though Panettiere’s life was back on track — but then fate struck her another savage blow.

Hayden Panettiere had some rough years. The actress is opening up about how her substance abuse nearly cost her her life. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In February, Hayden’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away unexpectedly.

There were fears that Hayden might fall back into her old bad habits following such a devastating loss.

It now looks as though the actress has maintained her sobriety, but in her vulnerable state a toxic presence appears to have wormed his way back into her life.

Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Blonde. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In a new interview with the New York Times, Hayden made several comments that many have interpreted as hints that she and Hickerson have reconciled.

“There are feelings there, yes,” she told the outlet at one point.

The Times reporter noted that Panetierre referred Hickerson as “babe” several times over the course of the interview.

Hayden Panettiere appears on the new episode of Red Table Talk. The actress opens up about a painful chapter in her life. (Photo via Facebook)

Hayden stopped just short of stating that she’s back together with Brian, stating instead that the future of their relationship is “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery.”

She added her ex “knows he deserved what happened to him,” seemingly referring to Hickerson’s arrest on assault charges in July of 2020.

Pressed for details about reconciliation, Panettiere demurred, saying, “I did not do any of this lightly.”

Hayden Panettiere stands on a red carpet in this photo and smiles broadly for the camera. (Photo via Getty)

Panetierre and Hickerson were previously rumored to have reconciled in July of 2021, but he issued a statement denying those reports.

“Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship,” Hickerson said at the time.

“We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends,” he added.

‘Nashville’ star Hayden Panettiere performs during ‘Nashville for Africa,’ which benefits the African Childrens Choir on February 15th, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo via Getty)

“That’s exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do.”

Hickerson has yet to comment on these latest reconciliation rumors.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.