Tammy Slaton Calls Out Unsupportive Sister: Stop the BS! Show Me Some Love!

Tensions are running high between Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton.

On air, that is.

This past Tuesday night, TLC went back in time and gave 1,000-lb Sisters viewers a look at what transpired after Tammy told her family members that she was engaged to a man she met at rehab.

As previously detailed, Amy was very concerned over the speed of this courtship and engagement.

Elsewhere on this same episode, Tammy gushed over fiance Caleb Willingham to Amy — and then asked her sibling to be her maid of honor.

“You know how I was your maid of honor, wedding planner, whatever you want to call it? I wanted to know if you would repay the favor and do my wedding,” Tammy asked her sister via a video call.

“Be my maid of honor most of all.”

This seemed like a reasonable request… but there was nothing reasonable about Tammy’s relationship in Amy’s worried view.

“It’s awful soon sis,” Amy replied, citing her young children as the basis for why it wasn’t an ideal time for her to help plan Tammy’s big day.

I’m ready to do this for you, I am. It’s just… I got a lot going on with Glenn and Gage.”

Tammy was NOT taking this as an excuse, however.

“There will be a lot of people there to help you take care of the babies, including myself,” she fired back. “So I call bullsh-t.”

Wow, huh?!? Tammy Slaton lost so much weight during her many months spent in rehab!

After a few tense moments, Amy agreed, but not before she issued a warning.

“I’ll definitely be your bridesmaid,” she said. “I love you unconditionally. Now, I can’t say that about Caleb cause I don’t know him that well.”

“You don’t have to get to know him,” Tammy said in response, trying to stave off a fight. “I have to get to know him. That’s all that matters.”

This is mostly true, but TLC viewers expressed some concern about Caleb themselves after they learned that he conducted research into Tammy before joining her in rehab.

“No matter what concerns I have, no matter if I met Caleb or not, my sister is getting married, and I’m going,” Amy concluded on this topic Tuesday night, adding:

“At the end of the day it’s her health and her happiness. But if I meet him and there’s some red flags, “bitch, you aint getting married.”

Tammy, of course, did go ahead and get married in November.

She later checked out of rehab, and a recent report in The Sun claimed that her marriage may be in trouble because Caleb has not yet moved to be close to her.

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her husband, folks!

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider recently told the aforementioned outlet.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

Tammy Slaton looks rather glum in this still image from 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

We’re not sure where things are headed between Tammy and Caleb, but Amy foresaw trouble in the fall.

“I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty,” she said on air on this latest episode.

“What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all?

“Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?”