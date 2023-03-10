Rachel Recchia Undergoes Breast Reduction, Now Safely Recovering at Home

Just because Rachel Recchia’s romance didn’t work out (to say the least) doesn’t mean that she didn’t get anything out of her time in the spotlight.

The The Bachelorette alum made wonderful friends along the way. And clearly, she realized that it’s time to make a long overdue change.

After a lot of consideration and research, even asking fans to share their experiences, she opted to undergo breast reduction surgery.

Now, Rachel has followed through. She’s now recovering with the help of a dear friend.

Recently, Rachel Recchia took to social media to walk her fans through the process from pre-op preparations to recovery.

Rachel went under the knife on March 7. Obviously, fans asked how she is doing after receiving her breast reduction.

“I am doing well thank you so much,” she told one fan. Rachel informed another that she is “doing better than I thought I would.”

Even though Rachel’s on-screen romance ended in an off-screen split, she does not have to go through this alone.

Earlier this week, she shared that her roommate, Genevieve Parisi — whom we all know from the same franchise — was braiding her hair.

“Night before, getting my hair braided by Gen, so I don’t have a rat’s next tomorrow,” Rachel explained. “Last day with boobs… wanna see a nipple?” She was, to be clear, joking.

She also shared her skincare routine before surgery and also her ‘fit for her trip to the operating room.

You don’t want to overdo it. A pair of black sweatpants and a matching black hoodie are more than enough.

Rachel changed into her hospital gown ahead of the operation, showing herself to be in good spirits ahead of the procedure.

Fast forward to post-op, and Rachel was back in her hoodie.

Obviously, below that, she wore bandages, which poked out of the top of her collar. One imagines that she was in a lot of discomfort.

And then, she made it clear that Genevieve is helping her out — and she even has a bell to ring when she needs a hand.

Comments poured in, wishing Rachel a healthy and speedy recovery.

Numerous commenters also praised Gen for being a good friend to her and helping her out.

Genevieve also made a tongue-in-cheek post, semi-joking that “I now answer to a bell.”

“Nurse Gen!” Rachel commented. They are so sweet.

Meanwhile, Genevieve posted a more serious update, writing: “Rach is doing well after her surgery.” She shared that she was “just resting up and being the most low maintenance patient ever.”

Gen then added: “She purposefully scheduled surgery yesterday so she physically couldn’t celebrate today, so here we are.”