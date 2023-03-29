Teresa Giudice EXPLODES at Jackie Goldschneider: I’ll Insult Melissa All I Like!

We have heard so much about this ugly feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas.

On Tuesday night’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we heard from both sides.

Even as Luis tried to patch things up, Teresa fumed. Some of her insults towards Melissa were serious low blows.

When Jackie Goldschneider spoke up, Teresa snapped, screaming at her and doubling down.

According to everyone involved, they put off discussing the pizza conflict for as long as possible.

Simply put, there was an idea to create a pizza business as a tribute to Teresa and Joe’s late father.

Money was a factor. Apparently, Luis put up six figures to join in on the venture. According to her, her then-fiance then lost a quarter of a million dollars. And she blames Joe.

Genuinely, we had to rewatch some scenes to figure out what the two sides were saying. Even then … we’re sure that there are a lot of details that never made it to air, and perhaps never came up on camera.

It sounds like Teresa is saying that Joe backed out and it cost Luis big time, which proved Teresa right. She didn’t want to mix business and family. For once.

But that is not the same version that Joe and Melissa shared. Obviously.

During the same episode, Joe expressed a similar reluctance to his sister’s to discuss it.

However, like Teresa, his reluctance did not actually prevent him from delving into the pizza crisis.

According to him, he was initially excited to go into this project with Luis.

Then, he and Melissa recalled, after ordering a group of pizza ovens, he heard about some pizza boxes. This was the first that he had heard of it.

Apparently, Teresa had done a photoshoot with her daughters for the pizza boxes. This was the first that Joe had heard of it.

There were clearly more to the conflict with that (including something about arguing about who receives what percentage of profits and ownership), but this is a reality TV episode, not a court case. Even if they listed every detail, not everything made it into the episode.

According to Melissa Gorga, the root of all of this is Teresa’s selfishness.

She suspected that Tre was too fundamentally self-centered to share a project like this … even with her brother, even in tribute to their dearly departed dad.

Anyway, later in the episode, it was Teresa’s turn to speculate about people’s mental states and motivations.

Luis sat down with Melissa, who could tell that he was hoping to forge a path to piece for them all.

Of course, Melissa has seen another side to him. She commented on how this seems to be the side of who Luis wants to be and the side of who Luis actually is.

Either way, Teresa stormed over to intervene. And then she went and complained to her friends, and non-friends, about it.

“My brother needs to get therapy because he keeps blaming me for everything,” Teresa griped.

“It’s not just me, she has daddy issues she needs to go get help,” she gossiped to Margaret Josephs and to Jackie Goldschneider.

Now, Jackie is a friend of both Melissa and Joe. She sighed and quietly observed that “that’s not nice.” True.

“Jackie, shut the f–k up, get out of my f–king face!” Teresa screamed at her.

“Get out of my f–king face, get out of my face, shut the f–k up, get out of my face!” she continued. For the record, Jackie was not in her face, and she did not shut up.

Instead, Jackie asked Teresa if she understands that that was a “mean thing to say about somebody who lost their dad in a car accident” when she was only a teenager. Melissa had just turned 17.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Teresa insisted. “She’s attached to my brother like, yeah, there’s issues.”

In the confessional, she added: “Melissa always talked about that she had daddy issues, how her father would go out all the time and he was cheating on the mom.”

She told the camera: “He was never home, so that’s why she always had a leash on my brother.”

Back in the actual scene, Teresa stormed off, declaring that Jackie was “pissing me the f–k off, you’re getting involved with family.”

Bonkers.

She then stormed off, citing her work in therapy for why she didn’t go after Jackie even more. All over a “that’s not nice.”

Meanwhile, Teresa told Melissa that she didn’t want her as part of the wedding because Melissa didn’t stand up to Margaret Josephs for revealing Luis’ alarming history.

Of course, Melissa noted that Jennifer had called Joe a “crook” and “bitch boy” last season … without Teresa defending him.

But of course, in Teresa’s world, it doesn’t have to go both ways.