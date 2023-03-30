Sebastian Bear-McClard, Estranged Husband of Emily Ratajkowski, Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Right now, many eyes are on Emily Ratajkowski’s love life, but she was very recently in a serious relationship.

Things did not end well with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. That’s an understatement, actually.

Unfortunately, allegations about the Uncut Gems producer have gone well past cheating.

He is accused of sexual misconduct towards a 17-year-old girl to whom he promised a small role in one of his projects. And she is not the only one.

This week, Variety published an expose regarding the allegations from the now-24-year-old woman.

When she was just 17, she recalled, Bear-McClard reached out to her over Instagram. Apparently, he offered her a role.

She met up with him in a New York City loft for a meeting. She expected to film with Robert Pattinson, the star of the film in question, Good Time.

RPatz was not there. Based upon the report, it seems unlikely that he ever would have been.

Instead, another actor was present. According to the report, it was an actor “who had recently been released from prison.”

The expose describes the then-17-year-old filming a scene in the nude with this actor, feeling “utterly stunned” and “terrified.” That sounds very understandable.

“My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled,” the woman described.

She narrated: “I said ‘no.'”

That sounds harrowing and like countless other horror stories of men in the entertainment industry abusing their power to prey upon women. In this case, with the promise of a small film role.

But while that is all bad on its own, there is more.

Allegedly, Bear-McClard and the unnamed young women — who was at the time a 17-year-old girl — began a sexual relationship.

Notably, this was consensual. Research tells us that the age of consent in New York state is 17.

Of course, something being legal does not make it professionally ethical, let alone morally acceptable.

Thus far, it does not appear that Bear-McClard has been eager to make a public statement or response through his attorney.

And, like we said, this young woman is not the only one to come forward.

Another unnamed individual came forward to describe meeting him when she was 18. Her recollection does not describe a consensual relationship.

At that time, she described, he allegedly began “grooming” her on Instagram by making various “career promises.”

“Sebastian and I started kissing,” she then alleged. “Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”