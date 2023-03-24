Amy Duggar Posts About Attacks by the Devil Amidst Jim Bob Feud

Over the years, Amy Duggar has shared what she could about Jim Bob’s paranoia and extremism.

An NDA seemingly prevents her from sharing more — at least, not without risking litigation.

But it is no secret that she and Jim Bob are locked in an often unspoken yet highly visible feud.

Now, Amy is reminding everyone that when the “devil” is on the offensive, you know that you’re on the right side of things.

On Instagram, Amy Duggar shared a simple video — one that might as well have been a GIF — showing a rainy night, with a streetlight providing some dramatic lighting.

The caption provided even more dramatic flare, however, evoking (Christian) religious imagery.

“The devil wouldn’t be attacking you so hard if there [weren’t] something Holy inside you,” the post claimed. “Thieves don’t break into empty houses.”

Both of these statements are analogies that essentially say the same thing, albeit with slightly different phrasing.

Essentially, if you have something that your enemy wants, covets, or fears, they will attack you in some capacity, perhaps to take it from you or silence you.

And, the saying suggests, the fact that someone is coming after you in some way indicates that you have something of value.

Of course, in reality, thieves are more likely to break into a house that is simply easier to break into than their neighbor’s.

(It sounds callous to say, but having one more lock on your door or slightly smaller windows than the person next door can help avoid a random break-in)

But, sure, if a thief is doing a targeted raid to steal something specific from a house that they have cased and monitored, then yeah, they’re not breaking into an empty house.

Now, Amy did not come up with either analogy. But she did choose to share these metaphors on social media. Why?

Well, only one real “enemy” comes to mind when we think of Amy. That would be Jim Bob Duggar.

In a sense, he — as a notorious scumbag — is the enemy of every decent person on the planet. But one could argue that he is, on a much more personal level, Amy’s foe. And the implication is clear: Jim Bob wouldn’t want Amy to STFU if she didn’t have tea to spill.

Because this is Amy, we should also consider that she could be referring to the literal devil.

For many of us, “the devil” is just a sexy red man who makes for an easy Halloween costume. Even many Christians do not believe in a literal Satan figure.

However, some do. A Christian conservative like Amy might believe that Lucifer himself is literally working through evil men — like Jim Bob — to make the world a worse place, and to act against Amy.

We should note that, whether we take Amy’s post as metaphor or a literal expression of her religious beliefs, it’s not especially cut and dry.

It does not, for example, mean that anyone who is under attack must be “holy” and thus under siege by “devils.”

For example, a lot of people came after Josh Duggar. But they weren’t devils, and he was not holy. The trick, it would seem, is figuring out which side is good and which is bad. But that’s always the case.