YIKES! Tammy Slaton’s Home Ransacked in Scary Clip from 1000-Lb Sisters

Tammy Slaton is in a very good place these days.

She’s married. She’s lost a ton of weight. She may even be leaving her rehab facility at some point in the very near future.

But things weren’t always this positive for the TLC personality.

In a sneak peek at the February 7 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, uploaded today by E! News, we’re taken back numerous months to an especially scary and terrible incident that affected Slaton and even a couple family members.

In the footage provided by TLC to E!, Tammy’s sisters — Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton — discover that Tammy’s house was broken into not long after Tammy checked into rehab last year.

As Amanda and Misty arrive at Tammy’s house “to pick up some things she wanted,” they immediately see that something is horribly amiss.

“Girl, all of her stuff is gone!” Amanda says in the clip. “Oh, this is some bulls–t. Hold on, I’m going to take a video of this s–t real quick.”

Amanda and Misty truly cannot believe the extent of the theft and its affiliated damage.

“The fridge was over here,” Amanda says as she shoots video on her phone.

“The table was here. The kitchen sink’s gone. The bathroom sink. The water heater’s missing. Her dresser that was in here was gone with the rest of the clothes and sh-t that was in it.”

Crazy, right?

How does one even transport from someone else’s residence all of these things without getting caught?!?

While her loved ones are sorting through this mess, they’re scared to pass along the news to Tammy — who is busy fighting her own personal battle in rehab.

“That was her whole house. Imagine somebody coming in and taking everything you had that meant anything to you,” Amanda says.

“What the hell is she coming home to? There’s nothing there. I don’t even know if I want her to go home there anymore.”

The siblings eventually get in the car and make plans to file a police report.

“I’m nervous about telling Tammy, ‘Girl, all your stuff’s gone and your house has been robbed,'” Amanda says in te sneak peek.

“It’s definitely devastating for Tammy because she loves her home. She loves having her own place to call her own. At this point, she doesn’t have anything that’s hers.

“Just the clothes that she took with her.

“She doesn’t even have a place at this point and all she wants to do is come home.”

To be clear, as cited previously, this episode was filmed many months ago.

As as been reported – by Tammy herself! – of late, Slaton is doing just fine these days.

Better than fine, in fact.

