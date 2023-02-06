The Duggars Claim Jana Has Moved Out of Her Parents' House ... But Are They Lying?

Last month, Jana Duggar celebrated her 33rd birthday.

It’s not a milestone year in most cultures, but because Jesus only lived to be 33, it seems like the sort of birthday that the Duggars would make a very big deal out of.

Anyway, Jana is obviously taking a very different path through life than the ones chosen by her sisters.

While the other Duggar daughters all married and started families at very young ages, Jana has chosen to remain single.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with the rumors. (Photo via TLC)

Interestingly, the eldest Duggar daughter has been keeping a very low profile in recent months.

In fact, she hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in almost a year.

But according to a new report from YouTuber Katie Joy, Jana has been keeping busy during her long hiatus, and she’s recently taken a major step toward greater independence.

Jana Duggar’s latest photos have left fans shocked. The former reality star is wearing pants! Could this be an indication that she’s married?! (Photo via Instagram)

Joy says she spoke with one of Jana’s brothers on condition of anonymity.

When she mentioned during the conversation that Jana still lives at home with her parents at 33 (Duggar women are not permitted to move out until they get married), the unidentified sibling dropped a bombshell.

“That’s funny. Jana moved out two years ago,” he remarked.

Jana Duggar is wildly popular on Instagram. But her recent political posts have sent some fans running for the hills. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, if that’s true, it would be a very big deal in the Duggar-verse.

Fans have spent years begging Jana to cut ties with her parents and strike out on her own.

But Katie did some digging and found out that Jana’s newfound freedom might not be as complete as it seems.

Jana Duggar recently made a trip to Waco, Texas with her friend Laura DeMasie. Unfortunately, Jim Bob felt the trip required a chaperone. (Photo via Instagram)

“Jana moved into a tiny house behind the the Big House on their property. She hasn’t really moved out, she just has her own space,” a source close to the situation tells Joy.

“Anyone that claims Jana moved out is lying. It’s hardly moving out when you live on your dad’s property in a tiny house,” the source added.

Katie says that Jana’s decision to remain on the property has come as a disappointment to some of her biggest supporters, including her rebellious younger sister Jinger.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

“I was told that a trip that Jana took to see Jinger was allegedly extended at Jinger’s suggestion with the hope of her being able to convince Jana to move out. Jinger allegedly offered to give Jana a landing spot in LA,” Katie shared.

Of course, Jinger just revealed that Jana is one of the few Duggars she still talks to, so maybe it’s not too late.

Perhaps getting out from under Jim Bob and Michelle’s roof was just a necessary baby step before Jana eventually throws off the shackles of her dull daily life and joins Jinger in California.

The lovely Jana Duggar on Counting On (TLC) in 2020.

Okay, obviously that’s never gonna happen.

But we can still dream, right?

I