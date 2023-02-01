RHONY Legacy Dead on Arrival: Housewives Blame Each Other While Andy Cohen Stirs the Pot

Earlier this week, we reported that The Real Housewives of New York City‘s “Legacy” spinoff is dead.

At least, for now.

Before Bravo formally rescinded the offer to these “Legacy” Housewives, negotiations had stalled.

We now have more details. Meanwhile, the RHONY alums themselves are apparently blaming each other.

Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer promote RHONY Season 11.

Page Six reports that, rather than negotiating together, RHONY “Legacy” cast members were in separate talks with Bravo.

That is generally how networks prefer things. No matter the pay grade, employees have more leverage when bargaining collectively.

This meant that some of the Housewives were ready to sign the deal. And others weren’t ready just yet.

Naturally, this means that the cast members who were ready to accept Bravo’s offer are none too pleased.

Now, they feel as if the holdouts have simply swept out the rug from under them.

Had they all been working together to negotiate as a team, perhaps they could have presented one voice to Bravo. It could have been a win-win.

So, Bravo had been negotiating with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley.

(Remember, Ramona Singer had bowed out … which was, frankly, for the best)

The proposed “Legacy” edition would have shown these all stars while the new RHONY moves forward with a new, refreshing cast.

So, what did the holdouts want? Without knowing the details, it’s hard to say if they were being reasonable or not.

But they reportedly wanted more money per episode and a guarantee of more episodes per season.

(Promising X amount of money per episode doesn’t amount to much if the network benches you for half of the season)

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 3, Kelly ­Bensimon suffered a a breakdown while on vacation at a Caribbean getaway. She went off on jelly beans… satchels of gold… Al Sharpton… and Gwyneth Paltrow, among other topics. It was amazing.

Apparently, Bravo felt that the Housewives were grossly overestimating how much value they could bring to the show.

But not necessarily all of them.

Kelly Bensimon was allegedly prepared to sign. Meanwhile, Jill Zarin reportedly pushed for a massive payday and left Bravo throwing up its collective hands.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley pointed out that her castmates had laughed at her bad joke.

Meanwhile, Dorinda Medley seemed ready to sign on.

And Sonja Morgan, by all accounts, seemed detached from it all.

However, there is some reason to question whether Page Six‘s report is entirely accurate. At least, that’s what Andy Cohen wants people to think.

The timing of Andy’s tweet is entirely unambiguous. Even without the “RHONYLegacy” hashtag.

It sounds like he is suggesting that this report is false.

But aside from Andy’s tweet, we have no indications that Page Six is in any way inaccurate.