Clare Crawley: Engaged to Someone Named Ryan Dawkins!!!!!

Clare Crawley has traded in her final rose for a diamond ring.

The former Bachelorette lead revealed on Monday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, just about a year after she ended things with her season’s winner, Dale Moss.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” wrote Crawley as a caption to the following photo of the proposal, adding:

“The easiest YES of my life.”

Added Dawkins, who works as the CEO of Mascot Sports CEO, in an interview with Us Weekly:

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know.

“She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light.

“I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Crawley made history two years ago after leaving The Bachelorette after just four weeks because she fell so quickly in love with Moss, who asked for her hand in marriage on air.

The pair broke up in January 2021, however, got back together that summer… and then split for good last September.

Based on some of Clare’s quotes afterward, it sounds as if Moss cheated on Crawley — or at least wronged her in some way.

Crawley then went Instagram official with Ryan last month, with the reality star star pinning one comment that suggested that their romance wasn’t exactly new.

“Babyyyyy!!! Finally,” the comment read, to which Clare also responded with a heart emoji: “A year later and y’all still so f–king cute.”

Clare Crawley is full of emotion in this scene from an episode of her Bachelorette season.

According to Us Weekly, the couple got engaged during a trip to Las Vegas to attend the RiSE Festival on Friday, October 7.

In another Instagram post this week, Clare uploaded a photo of herself decorating a lantern from the event.

“I wanted to give up. But I didn’t,” she wrote.

“I promised myself I’d stay long enough to see another sunrise. And one sunrise became 10. And before long, my steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs.

“You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don’t give up.”

This is a still shot from a video Clare Crawley shared in which she said she had to remove her breast implants.

Despite her challenging relationship, with Moss Crawley previously emphasized that she no regrets about falling in love with the model.

“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know — to be honest — if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had,” she said during an October 2021 appearance on the Whine Down podcast.

“If my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret.”

Then came the shade aimed at Moss:

“I trusted somebody.

“I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”