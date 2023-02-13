Chris Stapleton Performs National Anthem at Super Bowl, Leaves a Nation in Tears

After being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII by the score of 38-35, Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was likely reduced to tears in the locker room.

Due to sadness, of course.

Prior to the biggest game of his life, however, we know for a fact that Sirianni let the waterworks pour out of his eye sockets.

Due to Chris Singleton.

As you can see above, cameras caught the coach showing extreme emotion as Singleton belted out an epic rendition of the national anthem.

The country music crooner didn’t need any of the proverbial bells or whistles to accomplish this feat, either.

Stapleton simply stood alone at center field with nothing but a Fender Telecaster, a tiny mic-ed amp and a couple of monitors.

That was all it took to evoke all the feels from Sirriani and pretty much every viewer across this great nation, as well.

Stapleton’s national anthem wrapped up the pregame festivities in Arizona, and followed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Babyface and a flyover

Prior to that Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress on the smash hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, left mouths agape with her highly demonstrative take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” has come to be known as the Black national anthem.

Stapleton, for those unaware, made history in November at the 2022 CMA Awards, when he became the first six-time winner of the male vocalist of the year award, surpassing Vince Gill, Blake Shelton and George Strait, who all were tied with Stapleton for the record with five wins each.

And yet for many football viewers on Sunday, this performance marked their first real introduction to the insanely talented artist.

“I just saw grown men keep their hats in during the National Anthem and that really sucked. Awesome job @ChrisStapleton u killed it!!!!!!” Darious Rucker Tweeted in response to this rendition.

“Chris Stapleton is the greatest singer of all time and you can’t change my mind,” Parker wrote, while Mickey Guyton added:

“Wow @ChrisStapleton. You killed the National Anthem! Congrats my friend. #SuperBowl.”

Later on Sunday, of course, a pregnant Rihanna went on to impress viewers.

