Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle’s Sons Amid Abuse Allegations

As it turns out… not ALL Brown children think Meri is a monster.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star shared a photo of her and two of Janelle’s sons (Logan and Brown) standing side by side and smiling.

“When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good-looking guys to spend a few hours with!,” the 51-year old wrote as a caption via Instagram.

So good catching up with these two and proud of the good men they’ve become!

Meri is all smiles here alongside Logan and Hunter Brown. Glad they still get along.

What makes this sighting so notable?

Just a few days ago, two of Christine’s kids came out with scathing accusations against their quasi step-mother.

First, Paedon Brown said that Meri had been abusive in the past… and not just in the verbal variety, either.

“Meri was not nice… Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he said.

Gwendlyn then echoed her brother’s claims, stating on YouTube.

“[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once,” she alleged. “That was all a long time ago.”

Gwendlyn elaborated as follows:

“Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once.

“I believe that everyone deserves a second chance… I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life, honestly. She was met with more dislike than anything.”

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram.

From there, Mykelti confirmed that she was a victim of Meri’s wrath.

“She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger,” this Sister Wives family member said last week.

“I honestly think I got the brunt of it. My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave.

“However, I think that we were all affected by her.”

Yikes, huh???

While Meri has not publicly commented on the allegations, she hinted at them in a cryptic post via Instagram on January 16, writing online:

“On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”

About a week earlier, Meri and Kody confirmed their marriage is over.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”