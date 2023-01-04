T.J. Holmes Makes Out With Amy Robach on Vacation, Gets Roasted By Estranged Wife!

Well, this might not be the path they’d imagined for themselves, but at least T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach don’t have to hide anymore.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Good Morning America hosts were caught having an affair, and while the professional consequences might have been catastrophic, it appears as though the former colleagues have few regrets these days.

Sure, it might be a while before Holmes and Robach return to the air (if they ever do).

But in the meantime, these lovebirds are very much living their best lives.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Just days after it was reported that Holmes had filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, he and Robach were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Miami.

The reaction to the pics, first published by Page Six, has been decidedly mixed.

Some have excoriated the couple for packing on the PDA after creating so much devastation with their illicit affair.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes began their affair while training for a half-marathon. (Photo via Instagram)

Others feel that the damage has been done, Holmes and Robach have suffered the consequences, so they may as well make the most of it.

One person who’s definitely not pleased by the sight of these two enjoying each other’s company is Holmes’ soon-to-be-ex-wife.

Fiebig is an immigration lawyer and mother to a nine-year-old daughter by Holmes.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 01: Host T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig attend the premiere of “Don’t Sleep” at BET Studios. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

She has yet to publicly speak out on her husband’s affair with his co-star, but earlier this week, she issued her first statement through her PR team.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” a rep for Fiebig told The Daily Mail.

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” the statement continued.

TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

The remark about discretion is probably a not-so-subtle dig at Holmes and Robach’s decision to allow themselves to be photographed during their romantic Florida getaway.

We have no way of knowing if the couple alerted the paps, but they certainly don’t seem to be hiding.

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” the rep continues.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach in happier times. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

As for Robach, she and husband Andrew Shue reportedly separated in August after he learned of the affair.

The couple does not appear to have begun divorce proceedings.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.