Prince Harry: William & Kate TOLD ME to Wear That Nazi Uniform!

We’re still several days away from the release of Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, but leaked excerpts are already making headlines worldwide.

And we think it’s safe to say that Harry’s relationship with his family will never be the same.

The excerpt that’s making the most headlines today contains Harry’s claim that he was assaulted by Prince William during a tense argument about Meghan Markle that took place in 2019.

But that’s not the only portion of the book that’s likely to infuriate William.

One of the most significant controversies of Harry’s adult life came in 2005, when he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

The Duke of Sussex addresses that scandal in his memoir, and shockingly, he claims that William and wife Kate Middleton advised him to wear the costume.

According to Harry, he had planned to wear either the Nazi uniform or a pilot’s outfit to a “Native and Colonial” themed event hosted by Olympic show jumper Richard Meade.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes in a portion of the book viewed by Page Six.

“They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point,” he added.

“I am very sorry if I have caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

Harry spoke about his decision to wear the offensive costume during his Netflix documentary series that premiered last month.

“It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards,” Harry said.

“All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me,” the prince continued.

“I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life but I learnt from that.”

When the docuseries debuted, fans were surprised by how uncritical Meghan and Harry were in their comments regarding the royal family.

Now, many feel that Harry simply decided to save his most shocking allegations for his memoir.

Insiders say it’s unclear how the content of the book was leaked ahead of schedule, as the project is being protected by a security detail unseen in the publishing world since the release of the final book in the Harry Potter series.

Thus far, the royals have not publicly responded to the information in today’s leak.

Insiders say William probably has not been in contact with Harry, and is likely planning his next move very carefully.

William became second in line to the UK throne upon the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

He’s now facing his first major scandal as Prince of Wales — and it’s one that’s likely to test the British people’s loyalty to their future king.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.