Carter Reum Marries Paris Hilton! But Will It Last?

It's official:

Carter Reum wants to spend a lot more than one night in Paris.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur exchanged vows with Paris Hilton at a private estate in Los Angeles.

According to People Magazine, the event was attended by such well-known friends as Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul

"My forever begins today... 11/11," Hilton captioned a photo in herself wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum to the post.

Reum and Hilton have been dating for over two years and do appear to be very much in love.

However, a number of observers can't help but wonder if the timing of these nuptials has anything to do with Hilton's ongoing professional endeavors.

To wit:

The wedding festivities are scheduled to continue with a pair of additional upcoming parties -- all of which will be captured by the cameras of the reality star's new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love.

It premiered Thursday, November 11 on Peacock and new episodes will be released every Thursday over the next several weeks.

Reum also hyped up the ceremony on the latest installment of his now-wife's podcast.

"It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," said the venture capitalist on air, adding:

"That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us -- I'm going to think about all those memories."

Hilton revealed she was most "nervous" for the first dance, explaining on this same episode:

"I have not had a free second. I did dancing lessons twice; it's just hard."

No word yet on just how this first dance went for the newlyweds.

The couple, who got engaged in February after a romantic beachside proposal, started dating in November 2019 after being reconnected through friends.

"We just had this incredible chemistry," Hilton told People last year.

"We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing.

"Before, I don't think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don't know yourself fully, you can't let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match.

"And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be.

The former sex tape star is certainly saying all the right things, isn't she?

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Hilton wrote on Instagram after getting engaged.

"My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee.

"I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

We're not sure if their union will last, but we'll be watching to find out every step of the way!