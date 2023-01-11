Kathryn Dennis FIRED from Southern Charm for Basically Being a Terrible Person

It appears to be the end of an era on Bravo.

Or, as some might say based on a brand new report, the end of an error.

According to The Sun, Kathryn Dennis has been fired from Southern Charm after eight seasons as a primary cast member.

The reason?

Kathryn Dennis braces herself and tries to defend herself in this Bravo photo.

She apparently sucks as a person.

“I know Bravo didn’t offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it,” a source has explained to the aforementioned outlet.

“She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot.”

Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor of Dennis not being asked to return to the long-running reality series.

Dennis has been on Southern Charm since its very first episode — but her screen time on the show began declining last season after her breakup with Chleb Ravenell.

“She treats people like they are beneath her,” the source continued to The Sun, adding:

“She can’t stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her.”

Dennis has even reportedly prompted changes backstage on the program.

“I think that’s why a new producer was brought in; the previous one couldn’t handle it anymore,” The Sun writes, citing “tantrums” Dennis often threw on set.

To be clear here, no one associated with Bravo has confirmed this speculation.

Concludes The Sun on the topic of Dennis and why this all may have fallen apart for her:

“I know she’s had money issues and now I don’t know how she’s going to work, she’s never had a job. I’m worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call.”

What an adorable selfie. Kathryn Dennis posted this to her Instagram page.

At the start of December, The Sun had reported that Kathryn was served with her third apartment eviction of the year.

She really does seem to be having serious money issues.

Viewers, meanwhile, have been speculating for awhile now about who will make the cut for Season 9 after Southern Charn brought in more new cast members last year than ever before.

No premiere date has been announced for the show’s return.

Kathryn Dennis smirks in this scene from the Bravo hit Southern Charm.

And it’s hard to imagine ratings won’t suffer in the wake of this alleged departure.

“I won’t be watching if Kathryn is gone,” someone wrote on Instagram this week.

“Im done watching then end the show it’s over this is like micheal [sic] leaving the office to me,” another fan added, referring to Steve Carell’s character in the NBC sitcom.

“Without Kathryn there would be no Southern Charm. Last season the only good parts were her and Madison,” one more chimed in.