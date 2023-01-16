Kate Middleton vs. Camilla Parker Bowles: Is There a New Royal Feud In the Works?

Kate Middleton has a lot on her plate these days.

The Duchess of Cambridge became the Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth, and since Kate is the first person to assume that title since Princess Diana, there’s a lot of pressure to live up to expectations.

And on top of all that, the mother of three is still dealing with the fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir, which didn’t exactly depict Kate in a flattering light.

And as if all that weren’t enough, it seems that Harry isn’t the only the royal who’s giving Kate headaches these days.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles are rumored to be feuding. (Photo via Getty)

Yes, according to a new report from Radar Online, Kate is feuding with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The issue, it seems, is that Camilla’s new title of Queen Consort has gone to her head, and she’s been making new demands of pretty much everyone in her inner circle, including Kate.

As a future queen herself, Kate is understandably less than thrilled with this development, and it seems that she’s been letting Camilla know exactly what she thinks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Camilla can’t stop gloating and is determined to make Kate’s life a nightmare,” a palace insider tells Radar.

The source adds that Camilla really rubbed Kate the wrong way when she decreed that members of the Middleton family should begin using the servants’ entrance when visiting Kensington Palace.

Camilla allegedly sent out a memo indicating that thought it would “fitting and proper the Middletons use the servants entrance like the rest of the merchants.”

There have long been rumors that William sought to skip over his father in the line of succession. (Getty Images)

This seems to be a stab at Kate’s background as a commoner.

Kate’s parents own a party supply company, which might be why Camilla (allegedly) made that barbed comment about “merchants.”

According to Radar, Camilla also wants her own kids, Laura and Tom, to be granted knighthoods and other honors “as befits the offspring of Britain’s queen,”

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their 2022 Christmas card last month. (Photo via Instagram)

She might have a point with that one.

After all, the whole royalty and knighthood thing is pretty arbitrary, so there’s no real reason why Camilla’s children shouldn’t have some sort of special title.

Yes, they’re from a previous marriage, but their mum is the Queen Consort.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

Of course, insiders say Camilla has also been locking horns with Prince Harry, so it seems her reign has not been a very conciliatory one thus far.

Then again, we suppose Harry shoulders some of the blame for that beef, what with blasting Camilla in his memoir and a slew of recent promotional interviews.

We’ll give the Windsor family this much:

After boring us for most of the past century, these days they’re delivering more drama than a dozen Kardashian clans!