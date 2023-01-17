Jinger Duggar Shocks Fans With Ultra-Modern Look In Latest TikTok Post

Jinger Duggar is having a moment.

Following a childhood in which she was often overshadowed by her older and/or more scandalous siblings, Jinger has emerged as arguably the most beloved member of her massive brood.

And she’s about to cash in on that popularity with a highly-anticipated memoir.

Yes, Jinger might infuriate some family members with her tell-all, but she’ll probably gain quite a few new fans.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

In the meantime, the folks who have been following her career for years are loving how happy and carefree Jinger appears to be on Instagram these days.

Case in point, earlier this week, Jinger sat down to play the card game Phase 10 with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar rocked a surprisingly modern look in her latest Instagram post. (Photo via Instagram)

The couple documented the occasion on social media, and it seems that game night in the Vuolo household can be quite competitive!

“Are you ready?” Jeremy asked his wife.

“Are you ready? That’s the question because I think I’m totally going to beat you tonight. I’m feeling really good about this,” Jinger replied.

Fans love it when Jinger shows off her casual side! (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger and Jeremy were clearly joking with one another (we think), but it wasn’t their banter that caught the attention of fans.

Rather it was Jinger’s surprisingly modern look — casual t-shirt, flowing, stylishly highlighted hair — that got the people talking.

“Loving your hair Jinger” one commenter wrote on Instagram, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

“Her hair!” wrote another, who added praying hand emojis for good measure (these are still Duggar fans, after all).

“She is looking amazing, moving away from her family was the 2nd best thing to happen to her, the first was meeting you,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, Jinger’s followers are big fans of her new look — and they’ll probably be even bigger fans of her new book.

Jinger Duggar says she’s doing better than ever. But some fans simply aren’t buying it. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger announced the project last year, and anticipation has been at a fever pitch ever since.

“I’ve written a book called ‘Becoming Free Indeed!’ This is a book about my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from error,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“In it, I share stories from my life—stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope. My prayer is that it will encourage you on your own journey!”

Jinger Duggar has released her own blend of coffee grounds. Are she and Jeremy desperate for money? (Photo via Instagram)

The book won’t hit stores until the end of this month, but we already have a good idea of what to expect.

If leaked excerpts are any indication, Jinger will focus more on her spiritual journey than on the scandals that have rocked her family in recent years.

Even so, you can be sure that her ultra-sensitive parents will find something to get mad about!