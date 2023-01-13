Did Production FRAME Big Ed Brown During Dramatic Tell All Breakup?

On Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special, Big Ed Brown demanded his ring back from Liz Woods.

The reason? Well, he felt humiliated because everyone caught him in a ridiculous lie. And he decided to make it Liz’s problem.

That may sound like typical toxicity from Big Ed … but some fans aren’t so sure.

Some eyes focused on a pivotal detail during the Tell All. Did production set up Ed to fail?

As we recall, early during Part 2 of the 4-part Tell All, Rosemarie Vega was exposing Big Ed’s lies.

Shaun asked the 90 Day Fiance villain if he had been in touch with Rose, his ex. It was a simple question and should have had an easy answer.

Instead, Ed fumbled and lied. He started with the preposterous “I don’t know” and settled on the dishonest “no.”

Rose noted that this was untrue. Not only had Ed been in contact, but he had repeatedly asked her to video chat.

In fact, he had gone so far as to ask her if he could fly out to the Philippines to visit her.

Production had already obtained those conversation records, and displayed Ed’s request up on a screen for Liz to read.

The main issue with the messages was the Big Ed had obviously lied to Liz — and everyone at the Tell All.

But this is also why some 90 Day Fiance fans think that the drama was fake, or that production set up Ed.

Why? Because of the date of the messages — late August, 2021. We have actually covered this but, sadly, some people don’t follow The Hollywood Gossip‘s analysis of 90 Day Fiance. Hard to believe, but it’s true.

So, what has fans concerned? The timing. Between social media clues and Elizabeth Potthast’s pregnancy timeline, the Tell All filmed in September 2022.

Ed’s texts with Rose date back to late August, 2021. That is just over a year before the Tell All.

So, does that mean that these messages are just a big juicy nothingburger that production put up to cause a fight?

Obviously, it is production’s literal job to stir the pot (at times), and we all know that they’ve had their hand on the scale for multiple incidents.

Wouldn’t it be absolutely wild if a producer’s idea to show incendiary texts out of context led to an on-screen breakup?

Is that what really happened to Big Ed and Liz? Some fans think so.

But that is not the case.

First, Big Ed is a grown man in his 50s. He is not a 5th grader. Just over a year ago is not a “long time” when it comes to being in contact with his ex.

(It is also possible that some of his contact with Rose was more recent than late August 2021)

But second … it’s not like this was before he met Liz. In fact, Ed’s request to visit Rose in the Philippines came a matter of weeks after he proposed to Liz.

And for those of us who paid attention during Part 2 (there was a lot of drama in that two-hour episode, to be fair), Liz even addressed the timeline.

She and Ed would both have to basically think hard about whether or not they were actually together when he sent that message to Rose. Why? Because the Part 2 split was their eleventh breakup. (At least this one wasn’t via text message)

Getting in contact with your ex is sometimes normal and sometimes not. It depends upon many factors.

Asking to fly out and visit your ex about a month after proposing to someone new is a big deal, even if you’re “on a break.”

Ed didn’t need to use his well-deserved humiliation as an excuse to lash out at Liz.

Also … if someone asks if you’ve been in contact with that ex, even if it really has been a whole year, you should offer a truthful “yes.”

Especially when the question happens on a Tell All.

Production knows the answer or they wouldn’t have Shaun ask. It’s like attorneys asking questions in court, Ed.