Daniele Gates is Hiding a Secret from Husband Yohan Geronimo on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

As we saw in the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, one couple is very familiar to Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo seem, on the surface, to be as different as their heights.

Despite that, this New Yorker has found herself taking multiple trips to the DR. She and Geronimo plan to marry.

But on the Season 4 premiere, she has a major hurdle to jump on her short legs: she has to tell Geronimo that she wants to move to his home, not bring him to hers. This was not what they discussed before.

Daniele Gates arrives in the DR and stands beside Yohan Geronimo, admitting that she has big news to share. (Image via TLC)

E! News obtained a sneak peek glimpse at what goes down on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, Episode 1.

The season premiere, which airs on Sunday, January 29, will show Daniele Gates arrive in the Dominican Republic.

She jumps into the large, strong arms of Yohan Geronimo. The flight from New York was long, but he was worth it.

Yohan gives Daniele flowers. They share moments of affection.

But Daniele has some important news to share with Yohan.

And, because of his limited grasp of English, she ends up discussing it on camera while standing beside him … while still deciding how to break it to him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are familiar faces to the franchise, but made their The Other Way debut in 2023. (Photo Credit: TLC)

See, she and Yohan had long ago decided that they would move to New York together.

As we previously reported, Daniele and Yohan married in November of 2021.

The plan was that she would bring him to her home on a spousal visa. But apparently she has changed her mind. Unilaterally.

“I feel like I don’t want to go home,” Daniele admits to the camera. “I already know that.”

She then acknowledges: “I know it’s going to be hard.” Well, yeah.

“I’m really excited to see him,” Daniele expresses. “And I’m really excited to be able to spend this week together and plan our life.”

“I’m very much looking forward to that,” Daniele affirms.

“We have to get a lot done this week,” she then adds. Daniele is a goal-oriented woman. She is already making a list.

“We have to find an apartment,” Daniele suggests. “That’s the most important thing to me.”

But maybe more important is telling her husband that they have to find an apartment. Right?

“I have to somehow explain to Yohan that we’re never going back to New York,” she says from beside him.

Daniele then adds: “We have a lot to do.”

Yohan is not fluent in English, but he was able to follow enough of what she said to ask: “What?”

“Yohan and I have had many conversations about where we’re going to live long-term,” Daniele says in private to the confessional camera.

“I told Yohan that I would apply for the spousal visa for him to come live in the United States,” she admits. “But I have since changed my mind.”

“I understand that Yohan really wants to come to the United States,” Daniele tells the camera.

“So I’m a little bit nervous about having this conversation,” she expresses.

Daniele concludes: “Yohan is not going to be happy once he learns that my plan is to live in the Dominican Republic forever.” Oh boy.