Amy Duggar: People Will Always Hate Me Because of My Family!

Amy Duggar is basically a member of the Duggar family in name only.

She’s been critical of Jim Bob and company for years, and most of the Duggars won’t have anything to do with her.

Still, she’s famous primarily because of her association with the most messed-up gang of fundamentalist freaks in the history of reality television.

And as a result, Amy says, she still receives hate and trash-talk on a daily basis from strangers on the internet.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Amy addressed this issue in a surprising TikTok video posted over the weekend.

“[I’m] realizing you can’t please everyone even when you have kind and genuine intentions,” Amy captioned the clip below.

“I’ll always be compared to other family members,” she complained.

“I’ll always be attacked just because of my maiden name and there’s nothing I can do to change that.”

@amyrking Realizing you can’t please everyone even when you have kind and genuine intentions. I’ll always be compared to other family members. I’ll always be attacked just bc of my maiden name and there’s nothing I can do to change that. These are the lows of being apart of reality tv. For those that do support and see my heart, Thank you🫶 #duggars #duggartiktok –#realitytv ♬ original sound – Amy Rachelle King

Amy went on to reveal that she believes all reality stars receive criticism, but she noted that she remains grateful for the platform she’s been given.

“These are the lows of being a part of reality TV,” she wrote.

“For those that do support and see my heart, thank you.”

Amy Duggar King recently took to her Instagram Stories to make sure that fans and followers know that she has a lot of things to say if she can get out of her NDA. (Photo via Instagram)

Clearly, Amy has amassed quite an army of haters over the years, but the ones who are slamming her simply for being a Duggar must be quite confused.

For years now, Amy has been openly critical of the Jim Bob branch of her family.

Even before Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, Amy had little contact with the rest of the family, and now she seems to have cut ties entirely.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King seem to enjoy a very healthy marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

“The ‘crazy’ Duggar cousin turned out to be… normal,” Amy’s TikTok bio reads.

On her page, Amy takes shots not only at her family, but at the bizarre cult that has enabled their culture of abuse for so many years.

Earlier this week, she shared an unsettling memory from her youth, explaining that when she was a kid, Cabbage Patch Kid dolls were strictly forbidden by her family’s church.

“They were ‘evil’ because these dolls came with an adoption certificate and you had to write your name and say you were going to love your doll,” Amy captioned the photo above.

“But by signing into a written agreement to love a doll, children are apparently violating the first commandment and, consequently, would be directly disobeying God,” she continued.

“None of us were allowed to have one. My mom didn’t want to upset her brother.”

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram)

The brother in question, of course, was Jim Bob, who was apparently rather vigilant when it came to demonic dolls, but who failed to prevent the abuse that took place under his roof over the course of several years.

Yes, Amy’s family is about as dysfunctional as one can imagine, but against all odds, she seems to have found true happiness in adulthood.

Last week, she rang in the new year with a quiet celebration at home with her husband and son.

Amy rings in 2023 with a festive selfie. (Photo via Instgram)

“I don’t know what 2023 will have in store but I have my true family and honestly that’s all that matters to me!” she captioned the photo above.

“We tried to stay up till midnight.. but y’all it ain’t happening!! Goodnight thank you for the love and support!!

I’ll see you in 2023.”

Amy has overcome a great deal in her life — but through it all, she’s maintained her optimism, and these days, her future is as bright as can be.