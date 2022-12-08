Leah Remini Mourns Death of Kirstie Alley Despite Heated Scientology Feud

Early this month, legendary yet controversial actress Kirstie Alley passed away at 71 after a battle with cancer.

From Star Trek to Cheers to a series of films that followed, she enjoyed a rewarding career while entertaining multiple generations.

But the final decade of her life became mired in controversy. Many will remember her more vividly for her social media trolling, her politics, and her toxic dedication to Scientology.

Kirstie feuded with ex-Scientologist Leah Remini for years.

As part of Rolling Stone‘s painful postmortem examination of Kirstie Alley’s descent into Scientology, it only makes sense that we heard from her longtime foe.

“The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad,” Leah Remini commented this week.

She expressed that she is keeping Kirstie’s children, William True Stevenson and Lillie price Stevenson, in her thoughts.

Both of Kirstie’s children are part of the Church of Scientology, so it’s unlikely that they would speak to Leah.

In fact, it is almost guaranteed that they will read very little of what the real world has to say about their dearly departed mother.

Leah knows this better than anyone.

“Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers,” Leah acknowledged.

She expressed that “my prayers do go out to her two children.”

Leah grieves for the fact that these are two people “who are now without their mom.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the “Girls” season four series premiere at American Museum of Natural History on January 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

But Leah knows that wishing them emotional comfort is only part of what they need.

To be blunt, it isn’t really “well wishes” if she doesn’t also wish for them to experience true freedom.

“I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization,” Leah stated optimistically.

Leah Remini signs copies of her new book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology’ at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on December 8th, 2015.

For years, Leah was a member of the Church of Scientology. She left the toxic organization in 2013.

Scientology likes to describe itself as a religion. Many critics, including some governments, have classified it as a predatory business.

Leah’s wakeup call arose over the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige.

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

David Miscavige is the infamous leader of the Church of Scientology. He is accused of many things, including violence towards church members. But of particular concern are the whereabouts of his wife.

As far as the public is aware, no one has seen her since 2007.

When Leah asked an innocuous question about the head of the Church’s missing wife, she found herself under attack. She knew that she had to get out.

Since escaping from the Church of Scientology, Leah has spoken out against the sinister entity.

She is far from the only one to break away. David Miscavige’s own parents had to carefully plan their getaway from the church.

For Scientologists, anyone speaking against the church is an enemy. This isn’t simply a kneejerk reaction, as any congregation might have. This is part of Scientology doctrine.

Kirstie Alley salutes the camera in this photo of the actress back in the year 2013.

So naturally, Leah’s outspoken stance against the Church — particularly given her celebrity status and platform — made a lot of enemies.

What magnifies this tragedy is the deception of Scientology. Mostly, we focus upon predatory behavior. But this is something else.

Scientology claims to members that, beyond a certain level in the church, they will not get cancer. Kirstie did seek traditional treatment, but some wonder if false promises led her to delay real medical help until it was too late.