Stephen “tWitch” Boss: Cause of Death Confirmed, Tragic

We have an update on the shocking death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.
The former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up, who competed on the Fox competition in 2008, rose to television stardom as the on-set DJ for eight years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
He was found dead at the age of 40 on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, as confirmed by tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker Boss.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she said in a statement to People Magazine.
“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.
“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
At the time Allison released this message, no cause of death has been announced in regard to her late husband.
Now, however, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has stated professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.
The case is now closed.
Continued Allison in her statement:
“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.
“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.
“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”
In addition to his wife, Boss is survived by children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.
Boss opened his career as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.
After competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, he came back to the program as an All-Star and was a judge when the show returned in 2022.
In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ… eventually earned the full-time gig… and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.
Reacting to the crushing news this afternoon, Ellen DeGeneres penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”
Concluded the comedian:
“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”