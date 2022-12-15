Stephen “tWitch” Boss: Cause of Death Confirmed, Tragic

We have an update on the shocking death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up, who competed on the Fox competition in 2008, rose to television stardom as the on-set DJ for eight years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He was found dead at the age of 40 on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, as confirmed by tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker Boss.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum on August 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms)

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she said in a statement to People Magazine.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

At the time Allison released this message, no cause of death has been announced in regard to her late husband.

May Stephen “tWitch” Boss rest in peace. The DJ is pictured here with his former boss, Ellen DeGeneres.

Now, however, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has stated professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

The case is now closed.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Continued Allison in her statement:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, tWitch speaks onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to his wife, Boss is survived by children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Boss opened his career as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

After competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, he came back to the program as an All-Star and was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ… eventually earned the full-time gig… and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Reacting to the crushing news this afternoon, Ellen DeGeneres penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

Concluded the comedian:

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”