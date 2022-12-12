Joy-Anna Duggar: Allowing 4-Year-Old Son to Play Near Loaded Rifle In New Video?!

Joy-Anna Duggar has been making a lot of headlines lately.

Joy is pregnant with her third child, and she’s delighted her fans with updates — both good and slightly scary — about the pregnancy.

But while Joy’s posts about her pregnancy are met with universal praise and words of support, content about the other aspects of her life receives more of a mixed response.

Take, for example, the 11-minute video about her life as an amateur farmer that Joy posted over the weekend.

Joy’s cow recently gave birth to calves, which sounds like a premise for some pretty inoffensive YouTube content.

But at one point in video, Joy took the camera inside her house — and fans weren’t thrilled with what they saw.

You see, Joy’s husband, Austin Forsyth, is an avid hunter — and it seems that he’s in the habit of leaving his guns lying around the house.

A screenshot from Joy’s latest Instagram video. Note the gun and its close proximity to the young child. (Photo via YouTube)

This is a problem, as Joy and Austin are parents to two young children, aged two and four.

Come to think of it, this would be a problem even if there weren’t young children living in the house, because only gangsters and psychopaths leave guns lying all over their house!

For obvious reasons, fans were upset by the sight of Joy’s son Gideon toddling past a deadly weapon in the background of one shot.

“Another gun around the kids? I’m not a hunter, but I feel like this is not normal or safe. Right?” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Growing up, my family had guns, and they were never left laying around haphazardly,” another added.

Another commenter who lives among hunters wrote that she would “go thermonuclear” if her husband were to leave a firearm sitting out where a toddler might be able to get his hands on it.

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child. And some fans think she’s secretly expecting twins! (Photo via Instagram)

“Gideon could easily reach up and grab it or climb up on the chair and start playing with it,” one commenter observed.

“Their child shouldn’t even be in same room as a gun unless it’s in a safe. They’re idiots,” another pointed out.

“Why the hell would you leave it on the table where children can get to it? Have they never heard of gun safety?” a third asked.

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Some fans came to Joy’s defense, pointing out that the guns probably aren’t loaded.

Others pointed out that we have no idea, and the guns very well could be loaded!

And since Austin has demonstrated that he’s completely clueless when it comes to firearm safety, we really shouldn’t put anything past him.

Joy-Anna Duggar is front and center for this selfie, which she posted to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Though she continues to co-sign her parents’ harmful and idiotic belief system, Joy is pretty well-liked, even among critics of the family.

But unless she puts her foot down and creates a safe environment for her children, that won’t be the case for much longer.