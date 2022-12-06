Jinger Duggar: Here’s Why Her Latest Selfie Has Sparked Concern Among Fans

When Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo and moved away from her childhood home in Arkansas, critics of her infamous family were ecstatic.

Jinger, they hoped, would be the first Duggar of her parents’ children to break free from her cultish, misogynistic upbringing and live the life of a liberated, 21st century woman.

Of course, real life is more complicated than any fairy tale, and while Jinger might have successfully escaped her wicked parents, fans believe the “happily ever after” life has eluded her.

And they think the evidence is written all over her face.

Jinger Duggar says she’s doing better than ever. But fans simply aren’t buying it. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger posted the photo above earlier this week, and it was supposed to remind fans of how well she’s doing.

Jinger recently completed work on a memoir, which is set to hit bookstores in January.

In the pic, she’s in the studio, recording the audio version of her book.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via YouTube)

“Recording the audiobook for Becoming Free Indeed day 1 #becomingfreeindeed#audiobook,” she captioned the photo.

Obviously, Jinger is trying to create the impression that she’s very excited about her life and her latest project.

But fans think the routine is unconvincing, and Jinger is unsuccessfully trying to conceal a great deal of pain.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

“She does not look happy. At all,” one person commented on the pic, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“[She] looks the most unhappy she’s ever been,” another follower added.

“Damn, she really looks drained,” a third rather cruelly chimed in.

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger has been facing this sort of criticism for months, and some fans believe her latest pic was part of an unsuccessful effort to prove the haters wrong.

“She read comments about how unhappy she looked all the time, so now she’s got this giant grin headed straight at the camera, lol,” one commenter observed.

We don’t buy into the theory that Jinger’s concerns are evident in her every selfie — but this probably is a very stressful time for the 28-year-old.

Jinger and husband Jeremy are featured in this Instagram photo, which they shared online in May 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger’s memoir is likely to deepen the divide between herself and her family.

The former reality star has rejected many of her parents’ more conservative beliefs, and Jim Bob and Michelle are sure to be shocked by what they read.

Insiders say the book will not delve into family scandals, such as Josh Duggar’s conviction on child pornography charges.

Jinger Duggar’s appearance has prompted concern among fans. Commenters on her Instagram page believe that Jinger is too thin for her own good. (Photo via Instagram)

But that concession is unlikely to placate Jim Bob and Michelle, who are famously guarded about their family’s privacy and the details of their outmoded belief system.

Perhaps the followers who have been leaving unkind comments are picking up on the concern behind Jinger’s eyes.

But the more probable explanation is that social media commenters will always seek out any excuse to make a pointlessly cruel observation.