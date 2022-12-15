Leah Messer’s Sister Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley: He’s a Lying Creep!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced their breakup back in November, Teen Mom fans demanded answers.

Folks who were rooting for the couple wanted to know how their love could have fallen apart just two months after Mobley popped the question.

And those who were critical of these two for moving too fast wanted confirmation of their theory that Leah had once again rushed headlong into an unstable situation.

Unfortunately, it looks like both groups will just have to continue waiting.

Remember these happier times? Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are no longer a strong couple… at all.

Leah has indicated that Jaylan made her sign a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing their breakup publicly.

To the delight of fans, she’s trashed him to the extent that she’s able to:

Leah’s social media followers have enjoyed her recent rants, particularly the one in which she revealed that Jaylan did not buy her a house as a surprise gift — it was all just a charade that the couple put on for the cameras.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo shortly before they parted ways. (Photo via Instagram)

But Leah is not permitted to talk about the cause of the breakup, and so, fans ave been haranguing her sister, Victoria Messer, for details.

Unfortunately, it seems that Victoria is unwilling call Jaylan out.

But she’s making it very clear that dude definitely deserves to be called out!

Victoria Messer recently posted this selfie to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“I never signed an NDA, But I do feel to an extent it’s not my place to tell their story!” Victoria wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

“My sister told hers and told the extent of what she is allowed to say, but Jaylan has not and that is the problem, but more so HIS problem and should be his story to tell the TRUTH,” Leah’s younger sister added, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Even though he may not be ready and wants to continue manipulating the WHOLE situation, I will say this, I’m on edge with the bulls–t,” Victoria continued.

Leah Messer smiles broadly here alongside Jaylan Mobley. These two appeared to be in love. (Photo via Instagram)

“But the TRUTH IS, in reality his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc.. aren’t drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!”

Yeah, Victoria is clearly not a fan of Jaylan’s, but she stopped just short of revealing the nature of the skeletons in his closet.

Her tirade bolstered the common fan theory that Jaylan got caught cheating on Leah, but we still don’t know for sure.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially dunz-o! And some fans think Jaylan got caught cheating! (Photo via Instagram)

And we may never know why Leah agreed to sign an NDA.

But the document might be enough to permanently protect Jaylan’s reputation.

Currently, the final days of Leah and Jaylan’s relationship are playing out on new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Leah’s tweets make it clear that she’s very disappointed in her ex-fiancé.

But for now, at least, she’s keeping Jaylan’s secret.