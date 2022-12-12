Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Finally Address Divorce Rumor: Is It Really Over?

The world of reality television has shown us many wildly dysfunctional couples over the years.

But very few of them were anywhere near as effed-up as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Before they got fired from Vanderpump Rules for being racist, these two delivered non-stop drama as they careened toward the altar.

Not surprisingly, when Jax and Brittany got married in 2019 fans were very skeptical.

We never thought Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would get engaged. But they proved us wrong in June of 2018. (Photo via Getty)

After all, Jax had been caught cheating on Brittany several times, most memorably with Faith Stowers.

Jax was later fired after it was revealed that he conspired with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute to have Faith arrested for crimes she didn’t commit.

Like we said — there’s messy, and then there’s Jax Taylor!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. (Photo via Getty)

Anyway, in recent months, there’s been widespread speculation that Jax and Brittany have called it quits.

Prior to this week, Brittany hadn’t appeared on Jax’s Instagram page since July, which is sort of strange, considering the fact that dude posts constantly.

Over the weekend, however, Jax posted the photo below, which shows the happy couple at a People’s Choice Awards after party.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are rumored to be having marital difficulties. (Photo via Instagram)

Fans were quick to comment on the sudden reappearance of Brittany, with many taking it as a sign that the divorce rumors were bogus.

“You two look incredible together! Please tell me the divorce rumors are false! You belong together [red heart emoji],” one person wrote.

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure [why] people are saying that,” Jax promptly responded.

Brittany and Jax starred on Vanderpump Rules for several seasons. (Photo via Getty)

Folks, what we have here is a veritable masterclass in unconvincing replies.

This person set Jax up to talk about how much he loves his wife and how happy they are as a couple.

He could’ve really knocked it out of the park by talking about how all the tough times they’ve been through have only brought them closer together.

Jax Taylor looks rather angry in this scene from an episode of Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

Instead, he blurted out some nonsense about how divorce is against their religion, or something.

In one sentence, Jax managed to convey that 1. He considers himself morally superior to every divorced person on the planet, and 2. He and his wife are still together because they’d feel guilty if they split up.

It’s not exactly a love sonnet, but we guess it’s better than the booze-and-Adderall-fueled rage that Jax became known for during the end of his time on Vanderpump.

Brittany and Jax at the Kentucky Derby. (Photo via Inastagram)

Brittany has gone on record as saying she won’t watch the early seasons of the show because she doesn’t want to witness the worst of Jax’s douche-baggery.

That’s probably a good idea.

And she might want extend it to not reading his Instagram comments, either.