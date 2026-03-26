Dash Crofts Cause of Death: ‘Summer Breeze’ Singer Was 85

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We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Dash Crofts — the singer who crooned hits like “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl” — has passed away.

He was 85 years old.

Rock legend Dash Crofts is dead at 85. (YouTube)

According to a statement from his family, Crofts died peacefully on March 26.

He had been battling health issues in recent years, but the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed (per Variety).

Crofts rose to international fame alongside childhood friend Jim Seals, forming a duo that became one of the defining sounds of the early 1970s.

While “Summer Breeze: remains their signature song, the pair also churned out hits with songs like “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.”

Fans and fellow musicians alike have reacted to the news with an outpouring of appreciation for Crofts’ contributions to music.

“Summer Breeze defined a generation. Dash Crofts’ voice was magic,” one fan tweeted.

“His music shaped so many memories — truly an icon,” another added.

“Dash had a sound that was warm, soothing, unforgettable,” a third chimed in.

“His music has a way of bringing a sense of peace,” another fan wrote on Instagram, adding:

“What stood out most to me was not just the music, but who he was. He was kind, humble, and full of soul.

“Rest easy, Dash. Your music will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and close friends.”

Crofts was known for his unmistakable voice and his songwriting talents.

The duo’s music blended folk, pop and rock in a way that resonated deeply with listeners, especially during the turbulent era in which they rose to fame.

“Summer Breeze” in particular remains a staple on soft rock radio more than 50 years after its composition.

Though Crofts is gone, his music will continue to live on through the generations that fell in love with it.

“He brought joy to millions through his music, and his legacy lives on,” his family said in their statement.

Indeed, Dash Crofts will be remembered as one of soft rock’s enduring voices.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.