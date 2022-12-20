Anna Duggar and Son Slammed For Antisemitic Costume at Annual Duggar Christmas Party

We probably don’t need to tell you that Christmas is a very big deal in the Duggars’ world.

A religious celebration that can double as an excuse for ostentatious displays of wealth? That’s right up Jim Bob’s alley!

One of the highlights of the Yuletide season in northwest Arkansas is the Duggar’s annual ugly Christmas sweater party, held each year at Jim Bob and Michelle’s “Big House.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not the family has considered changing that nickname now that one of their own will soon be enjoying his first Christmas in federal prison.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

We’re talking, of course, about Josh Duggar, who’s serving 151 months on child pornography charges.

Of course, the show must go on, and the party raged without Josh, who wasn’t on hand to entertain everyone with his infamously inappropriate sense of humor.

But it seems that Josh and Anna’s son Michael has picked up the mantel in that respect, amusing his relatives and horrifying the internet with his own brand of edgy “humor.”

Michael Duggar wore a yarmulke and a shirt covered in menorahs to the Duggars’ ugly Christmas sweater party. (Photo via YouTube)

That’s Michael in the photo above, and you might notice that his Christmas sweater is not red and green.

You might also notice that it’s covered in menorahs, and that Michael is wearing a yarmulke.

Yes, when Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu posted video from the party (below), fans were quick to notice that Michael’s attire features several nods to the Jewish faith, which is strange, as the Duggars are violently Christian.

As far as anyone can tell, the intention was mockery, which is especially messed-up at a time when antisemitism and its consequences are in the news just about every day.

“What was the intention of the kid wearing the Yarmulke? The Yarmulke is used out of devotion to the Jewish faith, not for whatever it was used for here,” one critic commented on the video, according to In Touch.

“I’m Jewish and mostly culturally Jewish, but this is effed up. Totally disrespectful,” another added.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple.

“The yarmulke … is defenseless. It’s a part of the Jewish faith, not just a wardrobe choice,” a third chimed in.

“It’s weird and ignorant but what do you expect,” a fourth remarked.

Many pointed out that Michael should not have worn the sweater or the yarmulke — but he’s also 11 years old, meaning that one of the adults in his life should have stepped in.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

That responsibility should’ve fallen primarily to Anna Duggar, who’s been raising her seven kids by Josh on her own for the past year.

Sure, she’s had help from the Duggars, but this is the family that produced Josh, so hopefully she’s not relying too heavily on them.

We may never know exactly what prompted Michael to wear a costume inspired by Jewish culture to his family’s Christmas party.

Josh Duggar poses with his family. (Photo via Instagram)

But you can bet the boy wouldn’t have been able to pull it off without his mother’s approval and cooperation.

So it’s Anna who really owes an apology here.

But the Duggars aren’t big on compassion or humility, so don’t go holding your breath.

Come to think of it, it might be time for this family to choose a different religion — one that doesn’t prize those virtues so highly.