Alex Rodriguez Goes Public With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro: J-Lo Who?!

Back in 2021, fans were stunned by the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The split happened suddenly, just four months after Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged.

And all of this transpired after weeks of rumors about an affair between Alex and Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

For obvious reasons, it was widely assumed that Lopez had confirmed that A-Rod and LeCroy were more than just friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a decent run as a couple. Alas, they have ended their romance.

But whatever went on between those two, it appears to be over now.

Over the weekend, the A-Rod went “Instagram official” with his new girlfriend, a 42-year-old registered nurse named Jac Cordeiro.

The Yankees legend posted a photo of himself and Cordeiro posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside his two teenage daughters.

Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro are dating! The couple made their relationship Instagram official this week! (Photo via Instagram)

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Alex captioned the pic.

A-Rod added the hashtags “family,” “joy” and “grateful,” just so everyone would know that the family was supposed to appear joyous in this pic.

In the comments, the reaction from fans was decidedly mixed.

Alex Rodriguez on the air. (Photo via Fox Sports)

“How does one’s kids deal with the changes in a parent’s relationships and still smile with the new one. Feeling for the kids,” one follower wrote.

“Sometimes I often wonder how the kids of these celebrity parents who just jump from one bed to the next really feel,” another asked.

“If he didn’t cheat he would still be with JLO,” a third chimed in.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both attractive. But their romance is dead and over. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, quite a few haters made unflattering comparisons between Jac and J-Lo, but the new couple probably expected that.

In fact, that could be why they waited so long to go public.

Several New York media outlets confirmed that Alex and Jac were an item back on October 1.

Alex Rodriguez looks rather dapper in this photo. The man does clean up well. (Photo via Getty)

And yet, the couple waited nearly three months to confirm their relationship, possibly in anticipation of all this negativity.

Lopez, of course, married Ben Affleck back in July.

And in the comments on A-Rod’s pic, many fans were critical of Jen and Ben.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“He doesn’t need JLO she wanted another man and married,” one such follower wrote.

“Let this man have peace and enjoy his life. It did alot of damage JLO abandoning these girls.”

Obviously, this romance is already a controversial one.

An endless number of star baseball player took steroids. But no superstar took them as frequently as Alex Rodriguez did, having lied about his use and misled the authorities on multiple occasions. (Photo via Getty)

But we’d like to wish A-Rod and Jac all the best!

We’re sure these two have what it takes.

But just in case, Jac might want to prevent Alex from watching Bravo, if she can.