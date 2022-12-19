Alex Rodriguez Goes Public With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro: J-Lo Who?!

Back in 2021, fans were stunned by the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
The split happened suddenly, just four months after Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged.
And all of this transpired after weeks of rumors about an affair between Alex and Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm.
For obvious reasons, it was widely assumed that Lopez had confirmed that A-Rod and LeCroy were more than just friends.
But whatever went on between those two, it appears to be over now.
Over the weekend, the A-Rod went “Instagram official” with his new girlfriend, a 42-year-old registered nurse named Jac Cordeiro.
The Yankees legend posted a photo of himself and Cordeiro posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside his two teenage daughters.
“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Alex captioned the pic.
A-Rod added the hashtags “family,” “joy” and “grateful,” just so everyone would know that the family was supposed to appear joyous in this pic.
In the comments, the reaction from fans was decidedly mixed.
“How does one’s kids deal with the changes in a parent’s relationships and still smile with the new one. Feeling for the kids,” one follower wrote.
“Sometimes I often wonder how the kids of these celebrity parents who just jump from one bed to the next really feel,” another asked.
“If he didn’t cheat he would still be with JLO,” a third chimed in.
Yes, quite a few haters made unflattering comparisons between Jac and J-Lo, but the new couple probably expected that.
In fact, that could be why they waited so long to go public.
Several New York media outlets confirmed that Alex and Jac were an item back on October 1.
And yet, the couple waited nearly three months to confirm their relationship, possibly in anticipation of all this negativity.
Lopez, of course, married Ben Affleck back in July.
And in the comments on A-Rod’s pic, many fans were critical of Jen and Ben.
“He doesn’t need JLO she wanted another man and married,” one such follower wrote.
“Let this man have peace and enjoy his life. It did alot of damage JLO abandoning these girls.”
Obviously, this romance is already a controversial one.
But we’d like to wish A-Rod and Jac all the best!
We’re sure these two have what it takes.
But just in case, Jac might want to prevent Alex from watching Bravo, if she can.