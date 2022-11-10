Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl.

Are you ready to find out?

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby number-two. They are posing here in anticipation.

In a joint Instagram post, the husband and wife posed together… with the expecting mother-to-be donning an all-black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace and a costume headpiece.

As you can see above, she completed her unique outfit was a pink boa, which likely served as a hint regarding the news to come.

“ITS OFFICIAL,” the MTV personalities captioned their collage of snapshots, which also included a photo where they leaned in for a kiss as Mike’s hand rested on his spouse’s baby bump.

“We have a Situation. it’s a GIRLComing January 2023,” they wrote, adding the hashtag girl dad.

Mike poses with his wife and son. (Photo via Instagram)

Mike and Lauren are already parents to 19-month-old son Romeo Reign.

They announced in August that he would soon be getting a sibling.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023 God is Good,” the pair wrote at the time.

In the comments section of his message, the veteran Jersey Shore star was met with love from some of castmates and friends… who shared their excitement over the couple’s baby bombshell.

“So so so happy for you guys!!!”” wrote Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley only needed one word to express her enthusiasm: “Yassssssss.”

The twosome got married in November 2018 and were candid in the past about the challenges they faced amid their journey to becoming parents.

Back in 2019, for example, Lauren said on Good Morning America’s Strahan, Sara & Keke that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Lauren hearkened back to tracking her ovulation cycles, stating on air that “it worked out perfectly” because she was ovulating at the same time Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in September of that year.

(He had served eight months behind bars for tax fraud.)

Photo via Instagram

“The night he came home we actually conceived,” Lauren said back then, adding:

“And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks I miscarried.” She also called the ordeal “heart-wrenching.”

When asked why she came forward with her story of losing her child, Lauren emphasized:

“I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”