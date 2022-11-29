Meghan Markle: In Talks With Andy Cohen to Become a Real Housewife?

At some point in the near future, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries will debut on Netflix.

When that happens, you can be sure that critics of the couple will dismiss the series as a vanity project and jokingly refer to Harry and Meghan as reality stars.

Of course, there are major differences between a documentary and a reality show, and Meghan could never be talked into starring in the latter.

Or could she?

As you’re probably aware, Meghan hosts a Spotify podcast called “Archetypes.”

The show wrapped up its first season this week, and for the finale, Meg broke from her usual format by welcoming male guests.

One of the guys who joined her for her first co-ed show was Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who addressed the persistent rumors about Meghan joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen is addressing some persistent rumors about Meghan Markle. (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, he says the Duchess of Sussex is in no hurry to join the Bravo family.

“I’m like, she ain’t joining the Beverly Hills Housewives everybody, she’s Meghan Markle!” Cohen said when asked how he responds to the rumors.

“You mean really that this is my audition for ‘Real Housewives of Montecito?’ Is this the moment?” Markle joked in response.

Meghan Markle released the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. (Photo via Spotify)

Cohen replied that if she were to join, they’d “build the show around you.”

“There will be no reality show, but I think it’s so fun,” Meghan answered, seemingly in an effort to put the matter to rest for good.

As for the long-awaited docuseries starring Meghan and Harry, no official release date has been announced, but insiders claim the project is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, that would come as a surprise, as Netflix has yet to release a trailer, or any promotional materials at all, for that matter.

So why all the secrecy surrounding what should be one of the biggest premieres of the year for the streaming giant?

Well, there have been rumors that Harry and Meghan have been trying to make last-minute changes in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

The couple is reportedly concerned about coming off as insensitive, but the director says her hands are tied.

The series is already in the can, insiders say, and the requested changes would require extensive reshoots.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” one source tells Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Insiders say Netflix is hoping to release the series as soon as possible, in hopes of piggybacking on the recent success of The Crown Season 5.

Ironically, that series went pretty easy on the royals in its latest outing, and the Windsors have reportedly shifted their concern to Harry and Meghan’s upcoming show.

Perhaps Charles and company should just go ahead and preemptively cancel their Netflix subscriptions.