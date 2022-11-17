Meghan Markle Accused of Faking British Accent on Podcast; Entire UK Gets Its Knickers In a Twist

We probably don’t need to tell you that Meghan Markle is not the most popular person in the UK.

In fact, it seems that the Brits hate Meghan more than ever these days.

Of course, these are the same people who eat beans on toast and fried blood for breakfast, so who cares about their opinion?

We kid our British readers, of course, but the fact is, Meghan receives a disproportionate amount of hate overseas.

To be fair, however, that’s probably mostly a result of the unfair treatment she receives from the international tabloid press.

Desperate vultures disguised as journalists tend act like everything word that comes out of her mouth is the stuff of scandal, and they profit from getting their readers all worked up over nothing.

Case in point, British tabloid The Express is currently all worked up over allegations that Meghan faked a British accent during the most recent episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

On this week’s episode, Meghan welcomed British actress Jameela Jamil, and listeners think the host said something a bit dodgy in greeting her guest.

“Ello. Hello, my friend. How are you doing?” Meghan asked.

Yes, many are convinced that the Duchess kicked things off by saying “‘ello” (instead of “hello”) in mockery of Jamil’s British accent.

But was this a real wanker move or are the British rags just taking the piss for no reason?

Either way, the blokes and birds on Twitter are doing a proper bit o’ whinging!

“Now making fun of the British accent? Please Meghan, just shut up,” one person tweeted, according The Express.

“Pathetic really,” another quipped. “They are both as ‘artificial’ as they come!!!”

“Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?” a third asked.

As Page Six reports, this is not the first time that Meghan has been accused of faking an accent.

The British press accused her of putting on airs during a royal tour in 2018.

“All over Twitter it’s this big discussion,” a CNN reporter explained at the time.

“Strictly speaking, for someone in Britain, it’s not British yet. It’s not. But it is on the way. I think that she’s obviously slowing down her language, enunciating more, as royals try to do so people can understand them.”

Yes, that sort of thing was considered a big deal during Meghan’s time in the UK. We can’t imagine why she left!

Appropriately, Jamil broached the subject of how much flak Meghan takes from the press.

“It’s an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it,” she said.

“And I fought back on your behalf for years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you,” Jamil continued.

“I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it.It has highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media,” she added.

“And I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.”

Hopefully, most people who listen to Meghan’s podcast will realize this is no big deal.

We’re sure Meghan is absolutely gutted over the criticism, but the whole thing’s a load of rubbish, innit?