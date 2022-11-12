Kody Brown: I Was Only Intimate with Christine Out Obligation!

Kody Brown is an A-Hole.

We’re not really sure what other opinion to have of the Sister Wives patriarch after witnessing his reaction over the past several episode to Christine finally deciding to leave her spiritual spouse.

Let’s just consider what he says to her on this Sunday’s upcoming installment, shall we?

In footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns are gathered around at Christine’s house after she informed her fellow sister wives last week that she’s moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.

In the sneak peek, Kody questions Christine about whether she’s been talking to his older children about their failed relationship.

“I think your relationship is off with your kids because of COVID, not because of me,” Christine tells Kody, referencing the latter’s very strict COVID protocols that left many members of his family feeling he favors his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody strongly disagrees with this assessment, however.

“Bull, you’re telling them. It’s Christine telling them,” Kody says of his ex in a confessional.

He adds:

“She’s running to this person, to this person, to this person, to this person to complain about the relationship. She’s been playing games for years. I just call bulls**t.:

Throughout Season 17, Kody has played the victim.

He’s dragged Christine for essentially leading him on, for claiming she’s been unhappy for years and yet — in his view — for just dropping the divorce bombshell on him out of nowhere.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

While addressing the women in his life, Kody admits, “I cannot figure out why I’m so angry.”

In her confessional, meanwhile, Janelle adds:

“I don’t know how to explain it. He’s just been off. He’s gone to a more angry place quicker than he ever did.”

Kody later attempts to explain his point of view, comparing himself to an “investor who poured everything he had into something and it just didn’t work.”

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

The proper response here would be either: Yes, sometimes you pour a lot into something and it doesn’t work out.

Or… it would be easy for any Sister Wives fans to call BS on Kody here, to question how the heck he can think he poured very much anything at all into his romance with Christine.

In another confessional, Kody then digs himself into a major hole.

A major hole that only a self-centered jerk would dig, we should emphasize.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. I wasn’t in love,” he actually says on this upcoming episode.

“I was doing it as my duty as a husband. She’s not either. She quit loving me years ago.

“Now that we’re here, I’m just so upset because it’s not the breakup of two people. It’s the breakup of a family.”

Gee, we wonder why Christine would want to leave someone who only acting intimately out of a sense of obligation, as opposed to any legitimate feelings.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Also on this episode, Kody will FLIP OUT on Christine.

“You never tried to have a really good relationship with these people,” he’ll scream at Christine, citing his other three wives.

“It’s vomiting out of me. Because I’ve sat here with it just like, ‘Christine, try and do this.’ You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me, but you wouldn’t even have a decent one with them.”

In proper A-Hole fashion, Kody will conclude this rant as follows:

“Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I’ve made to love you. Wasted!”

