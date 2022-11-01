Kanye West Blows Up at Parent at Son’s Soccer Game, Storms Off in a Huff

Lately, there has been a lot of focus upon Kanye West losing his billionaire status in the wake of his antisemitic rants.

Nobody’s really sad about that. Though Ye hurtling towards financial ruin in a space of months is not easy to watch.

But there is more going on than dangerous bigoted tirades and his personal economic collapse.

Kanye got into a heated altercation with another parent at Saint’s soccer game. And yes, it’s all on video.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kanye West’s lack of impulse control has, for many years, been more famous than his actual music.

Fans of his tunes know about his outbursts. But millions of people who’ve never heard one of his songs in their lives have seen his scandals play out.

Unfortunately, it’s not an act. And it doesn’t just happen at awards shows, on social media, or at farcical campaign rallies.

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

Over the weekend, Kanye displayed his anger during a heated exchange at his son’s soccer game.

(Like so many toxic parents before him, right?)

TMZ got a hold of the video from Saturday, October 29. While Kim sits in a lawn chair, watching the game with her security detail, Kanye was … going through something.

The exes are about 30 feet apart. And Kim is clearly aware of what’s going down, despite a desire to focus on her son.

Kanye is visibly agitated, even waving his arms in what one assumes is frustration.

Finally, a family friend approaches him. The two seem to speak briefly before Ye storms off in a huff.

There is a happy ending to this story.

Kanye West poses for a photo as he arrives for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

TMZ reports that Kanye returned minutes after the recording of this video.

He had, witnesses believed, cooled off from the exchange.

Ye went on to view the rest of the sports game without any further behavioral issues.

Kim Kardashian is in the background here, staring at her future ex-husband, Kanye West. The guy is nuts!

Reports have noted for some time that Kim and Kanye are not speaking directly to one another.

Instead, they have used intermediaries — entirely for the purpose of discussing their children, as co-parents.

The video, and descriptions from witnesses, back up that claim. Kim and Ye don’t seem to interact at all.

Kanye West was in Paris for the city's fashion week.

And that is extremely understandable.

Just a few weeks ago, Kanye infamously wore a racist slogan — “white lives matter.” He wore it on a shirt.

Ye didn’t just wear it out into town. He wore it to North’s basketball game. Kim was there, too. She didn’t speak to him then, either.

Kanye’s bigotry has featured in his interviews and social media activity.

He is currently under a 30-day suspension from Instagram after he once again posted antisemitic remarks. He remains unwilling to listen to reason.

But we must again remind ourselves that antisemitism is not a mental illness or a symptom. It is a form of bigotry.