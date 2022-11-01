Christeline Petersen Joins the Epps Family, Stuns the Seeking Sister Wife Universe

Real talk?

The following piece of news is very depressing.

According to Christeline Petersen herself, she is now a member of Marcus Epps’ polygamous family, the same unit that was just featured on the latest season of Seeking Sister Wife.

“I wanted to reach out to you and confirm that I am officially a part of The Epps Family,” Christeline wrote to blogger John Yates this week, adding in her message:

“It is truly amazing to be with authentic people who are genuinely working towards building a legacy for their family!

“I am so happy to be a part of that legacy.”

Petersen, as Seeking Sister Wife fans know well, rose to unfortunate fame last year due to the way her relationship with Dimitri Snowden ended.

Poor Christeline Petersen. We hope she gets as far away from Dimitri Snowden as possible.

The reality star actually got married to the aforementioned TLC personality… only to quickly file for a restraining order after she accused Snowden of assault.

In her filing, Christeline alleges that, back in January 2021, she was woken up one day with a violent attack.

She says that she was awoken by Snowden “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.”

Unfortunately, this was not the end of it.

She went on to claim Dimitri also shoved her head on the headboard numerous times.

Petersen also told authorities that Dimitri was abusive during intercourse stating “he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to,” adding:

“The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

Really heinous stuff all around here.

Christeline Petersen is pictured here on TLC. She was a cast member on Seeking Sister Wife and has claimed Dimitri Peterson abused her.

The reality star eventually got away from Snowden and thanked fans for their support.

But now?

Petersen has aligned herself with someone who was also once accused of domestic violence… and someone who has 10 kids… and someone who has shown no respect at all for women.

Like we noted above, it’s very sad.

Christeline Petersen has two children. She is pictured with them both here.

“This is the first time I’ve been in any setting since leaving my country that I’ve felt like I am at home,” Petersen added to Yates. “This truly feels good!”

She concluded:

I wish nothing but happiness for everyone I’ve encountered on this journey, because they helped me get here to The Epps Family.

“This is what I was seeking from the very beginning!”

We really hope this turns out okay for Christeline Petersen. Prayers up for the troubled mother.