Jake Flint, Popular Country Singer, Dies 37 Hours After Getting Married

Tragedy has struck the world of country music.

Jake Flint, a popular musician in this industry, died in his sleep on Sunday… just one day after getting married.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” his manager, Brenda Cline, wrote on social media Sunday evening, adding:

“I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

Truly heartbreaking. Jake Flint is pictured here with his wife. The singer died a day after they got married.

No cause of death has been announced.

Flint was an Oklahoma native.

The up-and-coming artist had made a name for himself via various studio albums and tracks such as “What’s Your Name?” and “Long Road Back Home.”

Fint was planning to go on tour on December 2.

“The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career,” Cline added on Facebook.

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday.”

Flint first announced his engagement in an emotional post in January.

“Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y’all at Cain’s ballroom in a few months,” he wrote alongside a selfie of him and his then-fiancee at the time.

Flint’s widow, Brenda, posted a video seemingly taken at their wedding yesterday that featured the singer dancing outdoors and hugging and kissing his new bride … as a photographer captured the playful and tender moments.

The video was captioned simply: “I don’t understand.”

In a heartbreaking follow-up post Tuesday, Brenda opened up about the pain she was experiencing.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote in a November 29 Facebook post.

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Flint’s publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed this awful news to The Oklahoman, including with this confirmation a statement that reads as follows:

He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.

As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it.

With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.

May Jake Flint rest in peace.