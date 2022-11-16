Casey Anthony: My DAD Murdered My Daughter, Not ME!

While she was acquitted of all charges against her, the name Casey Anthony has become synonymous with one of the most appalling forms of violence.

In October of 2008, Casey was arrested for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but in June of 2011, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Anthony did not testify during the trial, but she’s now telling her side of the story for the first time in a new Peacock documentary.

Casey Anthony is all smiles after being acquitted of murder.

The documentary won’t premiere until November 29, but People magazine reports that it will feature scenes in which Casey accuses her father, George Anthony, of murdering Caylee.

Casey had previously alleged that George disposed of Caylee’s body after the child accidentally drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

She now claims that George murdered the child in order to cover up signs of sexual abuse.

“I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was,” she says.

“That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey claims that she followed her father outside, where he was holding Caylee’s body wrapped in a towel.

“He was standing there with her,” she says.

“She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

Casey also blames George for the fact that no one in the family contacted authorities until 31 days after Caylee’s death.

She insists that throughout that entire month, she “genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive.”

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new documentary. (Photo via Peacock)

“My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could,” Anthony claims.

Casey also says that she does not believe her father’s claim that Caylee drowned accidentally.

She explains that it would have been impossible for the two-year-old to scale the sides of the aboveground pool without assistance.

Alleged child killer Casey Anthony says her father is to blame for her daughter’s death. (Photo via Peacock)

“There was no ladder…no way for her to shimmy up. There’s no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did,” she says.

George Anthony has yet to publicly respond to the allegation that he molested and murdered his granddaughter.

Casey also says that she was sexually abused by both her father, and her brother, Lee.

Casey Anthony leaves with her attorney Jose Baez from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo via Getty)

Millions were outraged when Anthony was acquitted despite what appeared to be a mountain of evidence pointing to her guilt.

Clearly, the 36-year-old is hoping to clear her name with this documentary.

But it seems much more likely that she’ll make herself vulnerable to even more criticism.