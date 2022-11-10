Audrey Roloff Has “Baby Fever.” Is Child #4 on the Way?!?

New house. New life.

New family member on the way?!?

Over the last several months, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have been open about the many ongoing changes in their very busy lives… highlighted by the couple deciding to purchase their very own farm in Oregon.

Now, however, many fans are also wondering whether or not the couple will soon add an additional member to this household.

Say cheese! Audrey Roloff turns the camera on herself for this photograph.

Put more simply:

It Audrey Roloff pregnant again? Or is she trying to be?!?

Earlier this week, the former Little People, Big World cast member shared a series of throwback photos celebrating her youngest son Radley’s birthday recently — she either intentionally or unintentionally got fans buzzing as a result.

At one point, as you can see below, Audrey included a snapshot of her son, scrunched up in her lap, wearing a tiny waffle-knit top and diaper.

The baby appears to be sleeping soundly, with his mom’s hand resting on the back of his head and neck.

Wrote Audrey over the precious image: “And now cue the baby fever…”

Followers immediately took notice of this phrase, which typically means that a man or woman is clamoring to have another kid.

“‘Baby fever’ she says! Wouldn’t be surprised if she was already preggers with her fourth!” wrote one Reddit user in response to the picture.

Other fans seemed to agree, while also tying in this rumored family expansion with a promotional push.

“I feel like every time they launch a new book they take a social media break and come back with a pregnancy announcement,” one individual mused. “So I wouldn’t be surprised lol.”

Someone else chimed in as follows:

“can def see her announcing baby #4 any min now lol – ‘baby fever’?? okay can def see her announcing baby #4 any min now lol – ‘baby fever’?? okay.”

Audrey, for her part, hasn’t shied away from this possibility.

“We’ve never put a number on it,” Audrey wrote on Instagram late last month. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”

Pretty straightforward and honest in that quote.

Audrey and Jeremy are parents these days to five-year old daughter Ember, along with two-year old son Bode and this one-year old, Radley.

Welp, this is downright adorable. We love this snapshot of Audrey Roloff and her baby in a tulip field.

These Roloffs left Little People, Big World back in 2017.

They’ve since started their own podcast and have penned a pair of popular books.

After getting snubbed by Matt Roloff when it came to maybe buying his farm this spring or summer, they announced a few months ago that they have purchased their very own.

“Cheers to the long road ahead,” Audrey wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself and Jeremy enjoying a glass of champagne on Friday, August 12 in celebration of this move.