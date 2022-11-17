Anna Duggar: Why Are the Members of the Duggar Cult Blaming HER For Josh's Sex Crimes?

In the year since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, his long-suffering wife, Anna Duggar, has worked hard to raise seven children on her own.

That would be a difficult task under any circumstances, but Anna is doing it without any real world job experience, making her totally reliant on her in-laws for support.

Despite these conditions and the appalling nature of Josh’s crimes, Anna has steadfastly stood by her man.

But the Duggars’ community and belief systems are built on misogyny, and it seems that despite her loyalty, Anna is still being blamed for her husband’s downfall.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Mary Murphy is a survivor of the Duggars’ cult.

She belonged to the Institute for Basic Life Principles for many years, and she crossed paths with Jim Bob and family on countless occasions.

These days, Mary hosts a podcast about cults and helps others to find liberation through education.

Josh Duggar received support from his wife during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

She spoke with Radar Online about Anna’s situation and revealed that the Duggars and those in their community likely blame her for Josh’s crimes.

“One aspect of the cult culture centers on the responsibility of females to meet the husband’s every single sexual need to prevent him from having affairs, sexually abusing children and watching pornography,” Murphy said.

“If the husband does any or all those things, they blame the wife in a large part. Like, ‘Oh, if you met his needs he wouldn’t have done this,'” she continued.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

“They’re going to blame Anna. The pornography goes back to Anna. The wife is not fulfilling his needs so he turned to pornography, poor him. The wife needs to do what she’s supposed to do and meet his needs.”

Mary concedes that “it’s not logical,” but says that’s the case with most IBLP beliefs.

She adds that Anna is not to be blamed for her continued support of Josh, as she’s a victim of decades of brainwashing.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m not surprised Anna is supporting him because that’s what she is being told, it’s her responsibility,” said Murphy.

“Growing up in this culture, she’s turning that responsibility inward on herself and blaming herself. I’m not surprised she hasn’t left.

“We were taught, pressured and brainwashed to believe that as women and wives, the number one purpose is to support her husband and make him successful with no exceptions. The husband is number one.”

Anna Duggar has suffered mightily as a result of her husband’s crimes. (Photo via TLC)

That said, Mary still holds out hope that Anna will come to her senses.

“I still hope she will make the choice to leave and to protect her children,” she told Radar.

“She was in the court and heard everything herself. I wish she already left. She has that responsibility now that she has heard everything.”

Mary added that she’s “relieved” Josh is “finally behind bars” for the sake of his children.

Anna Duggar is finally free from her evil husband. (Photo via Instagram)

“The seven children that call him dad need to be protected from him forever,” she said.

“All children do, especially those seven who call him dad. I’m not surprised he’s appealing. I expected he would. He maintains, his parents maintain, they all maintain he’s innocent. Of course, he would appeal.”

Josh has been sentenced to 151 months, but his appeal means that he could be a free man as early as next year.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

Thankfully, the odds are against him.

Whatever the case, Josh’s wife and children will continue to suffer as a result of their association with this monster.