Kourtney Kardashian Posts Nude Bathtub Selfie, Reminds Us That Travis Barker Is a Very Lucky Man

There are many reasons why it’s good to be Travis Barker.

For one thing, Barker is collaborating with his Blink-182 bandmates on a reunion tour that’s expected to earn the band upwards of $250 million.

Not bad for a few weeks’ work! (Of course, the fans who are shelling out for $600 tickets probably wish that the band had accepted a slightly narrower profit margin.)

But we’re sure Travis would agree that the real reason why he’s one of the luckiest guys on planet Earth is that he’s married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all dressed up for this photo. They look great!(Photo via Instagram)

We don’t want to reignite the old debate about who’s the hottest Kardashian, but we think it’s safe to say that Kourt has millions of Instagram followers who could care less about her family’s reality show, and are really just there to enjoy her legendary thirst traps.

That’s probably true of the other Kard clan gals as well, but Kourt in particular has gained a reputation for racking up the likes with revealing pics.

And since Travis and Kourtney are collaborating on just about everything these days, it makes sense that he announced their latest business venture by posting Kourt’s latest nude.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a nude bathtub photo this week. And it seems the pic is related to her latest business venture. (Photo via Instagram)

“My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet @barkerwellness,” Barker captioned the photo above.

Now, the post doesn’t tell us a whole lot (other than the fact that Travis is a foot guy).

But Kourt reposted it (along with the pic below) and added a bit more information.

Kourtney is promoting her line of bath salts with feet pics. (Photo via Instagram)

“Just dropped: Kourt collaborated with @barkerwellness on 4 new products (including our current obsession, the magnesium bath flakes),” she wrote.

“Spoiler alert: you’re going to want them all.”

Kourtney later elaborated on her new line of products with a different alluring photo:

Kourtney Kardashianhas a new line of wellness products. (Photo via Instagram)

“Now that I am officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink,” she captioned the image.

“And since I’m such a fan of my husband’s @barkerwellness line, it made perfect sense!

“My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration – and I could not be happier with how the products turned out,” Kourt continued.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker snagged an invite to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It looks like they had fun! (Photo via Getty)

“I hope you love this line as much as we do, and that they become a part of your daily routine like they are ours.”

Some fans seemed confused about the nature of the new product.

“It’s not very clear what exactly we’re supposed to use this for – like what’s its purpose?” one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Kourtney Kardashian is backstage here at Saturday Night Live with fiance Travis Barker. (Photo via Instagram)

Now, we’re not totally sure what’s going on here ourselves, but it seems that Kourt and Travis’ “magnesium bath flakes” are just epsom salts, and the couple changed the name because they’re not marketing it to arthritic retirees.

Whatever the case, Kourt has more fans than critics, and most of her commenters seemed excited about the product.

“The collab of a lifetime!” one fan wrote.

“Name a better couple collab? I’ll wait,” another chimed in.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose here on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo via Getty)

“FINALLY!!! I was wondering when there would be a collab!” a third enthused.

It’s hard to get people excited about bath salts (unless you’re talking about the kind that people in Florida get high on), but Kourtney is a master marketer.

Get ready to start making some real money, Travis!