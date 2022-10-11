Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles.

After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum.

Quite a tidy sum, innit?

But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals, they gave up their claim to a share of the crown estate and embarked on a path of financial uncertainty.

Meghan and Harry are still “building their lives overseas” as Charles put it in his first speech as king. (Photo via Getty)

Things seem to be going reasonably well for the couple.

After all they’ve signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, and after a slight delay, Harry’s memoir is set to be published in early 2023.

But the Sussexes are accustomed to a certain a level of luxury, and one journalist insists that they won’t be able to maintain their lifestyle for much longer.

Meg and Harry smile in public. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Photo via Getty)

These days, Harry and Meghan are looking to upgrade their living situation by relocating from ritzy Montecito, California to the even ritzier Hope Ranch community.

Sources say couple is looking for a lot more land, planning to go from a typical SoCal mansion to a “private estate.”

And famously snarky royal expert Tina Brown says the move is likely to bankrupt the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival in the UK, Brown suggested that Meghan will need to find a richer husband if she wants a bigger home.

“Yes, and at some point it might be more than a new house she’s looking for,” Brown said of Meghan, adding:

“Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I have to say.”

Elon Musk is single for very good reason. (Photo via Getty Images)

Brown went on to explain that the Sussexes aren’t poor, exactly, but they’re likely to be surrounded by much wealthier neighbors in their new home.

“It’s not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. It’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people,” she told the crowd.

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

We’re not sure what world Tina is living in where Harry and Meghan are “D-list” celebrities, but as further evidence of her delusional psychosis, she went on to predict that Harry’s memoir will never be released.

“They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” she said.

“If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day,” Brown continued.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book.”

Countless other sources have confirmed that the Sussexes are going forward both with Harry’s book, and with their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

“This is about where they’ve come from, what they’ve been through and where they are,” a source tells the Telegraph of the Netflix project.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. (Photo via Getty)

“I think it will explain a lot about the decisions they’ve had to make and how they’ve ended up here.”

As for the claim that Harry and Meghan are desperate to “tone down” the series in the wake of the Queen’s death, the insider says it’s a load of bollocks.

“There seems to be a big misconception that they need or want to turn the project on its head,” they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“There are always edits being made, but that’s how it works – people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there’s time before a deadline.”

Yes, as much as people like Tina Brown want the Sussexes to fail, it sounds like they’re doing just fine.

And the constant stream of criticism is just more proof of their success.