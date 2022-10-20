Casey Woods, Bachelor in Paradise Star, Says He Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months

Casey Woods has provided fans and followers with an update on his physical condition.

Unfortunately, it’s not a very positive one.

The 37-year old, who departed Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 due to a medical emergency, revealed via Instagram this week that he still has “three broken bones” and has underdone “three operations” since he left the program.

Moreover, his foot remains in a cast.

“1 sad guy here,” Casey added in his post.

In a separate post, Woods added:

“Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven’t walked in over 4 months.”

On last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Woods passed out after he told Brittany Galvin that newcomer Peter Izzo had said negative things about her.

Following their conversation, Galvin confronted Izzo, while Woods told Wells Adams the following:

“I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out.”

He then collapsed.

Woods said that he fainted due to heat and stress, but medical personnel quickly arrived and determined a serious injury.

Woods — who made his Bachelor Nation debut during season 18 of The Bachelorette as a suitor for Gabby and Rachel — also shared posts from fans on his Instagram story … while including additional commentary about his injury.

In one fan post that he uploaded, for example, Woods added: “I think most people don’t how severe the injury was.”

Elsewhere, he told concerned observers:

“Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best… left with 3 broken bones… Thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world.”

It remains unclear exactly what happened to Woods.

But he did point out on air that he had hurt his ankle as the result of some fall while in Paradise.

Eventually, Casey agreed with the paramedics on the aforementioned episode that it was best for him to leave the beach, stating:

“I’d really ideally not like to be in the midst of it all. I think that’s probably exacerbating the issue,” before being carried away to an ambulance.

According to Woods, he was confined to his bed 23 hours a day throughout the first month after the fall as his parents cared for him.

He said he was expecting to learn a week and a half ago that he would finally be able to walk with a cane… but doctors instead told him his bones had “shifted just a little bit,” meaning he would need to continue relying on a scooter to get around.

Woods also explained that he doesn’t have a history of fainting and attributed this incident to a “confluence of factors,” including high temperatures on the beach and a lack of sleep.

“Quite an unexpected turn of events and just really sad, but at the same time, thank God I didn’t hit my head on anything,” the reality star wrote.

We send Casey Woods our best wishes for a full recovery.