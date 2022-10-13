King Charles: Did He Just Drop a Subtle Hint That He’s on Team Meghan & Harry?

We’re more than a month into the reign of King Charles III, and — well, not a whole lot has changed.

The consistency was expected, of course, as the royals wield little political power, and their influence is primarily restricted to the cultural/ceremonial spheres.

As a result, the headlines surrounding Charles have had little to do with current economic turmoil in the UK, and much to do with gossip within the Windsor clan.

And some folks believe the new king is a major supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

Harry and Meghan, of course, are the most controversial of all the royals … for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

After all, known sex offender Prince Andrew is far more deserving of that title, but the British tabloid press spills far, far more ink on obsessing over every detail of the Sussexes’ lives. Go figure.

Anyway, Charles’ coronation date was revealed this week, and the press was quick to point out that May 6, 2023 is significant for another reason, as well — it’s little Archie’s fourth birthday.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

Many interpreted this as a snub from the couple, but royal expert Katie Nicholl says nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, she says that Charles and Camilla have been working overtime to heal the rifts that have divided the royals these past few years.

“Behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation,” Nicholl told ET, squashing rumors that the Sussexes might not be invited to the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

“It remains to be seen whether or not they attend,” she continued.

“But of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they’re going to come over for King Charles’ coronation on May the 6th.”

Yes, it remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan will make the trip to London for his father’s coronation — but it appears that Charles would love for them to do exactly that.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

In addition to wishing him well in his first speech as king, there have been other signs that Charles is supportive of Harry and Meghan.

Earlier this week, a video of Charles welcoming British prime minister Liz Truss went viral because of the king’s curmudgeonly greeting.

(Frankly, with the way Truss has performed in her role thus far, it’s no surprise that Charles wasn’t thrilled to see her.)

But fans of Harry and Meghan enjoyed the video for reasons other than the unintentional comedy provided by Charles.

If you look closely, you’ll notice that the king keeps a photo from Harry and Meghan’s wedding next to the door of his office.

Maybe there’s hope for this family after all!