Yvette Arellano Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Battery of Mohamed

We already know that Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s breakup drama is far from over.

Mohamed cheated. His texts also make it clear that he conspired to use Yve for a green card at any cost.

That is why many 90 Day Fiance fans are so skeptical of Mohamed’s accusation that Yve battered him.

Still, authorities charged her. This week, she appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.

In Touch Weekly reports that Yve Arellano appeared virtually in Albuquerque Metropolitan court.

The hearing took place on Tuesday, September 6. The pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 4.

Yve entered a not guilty plea.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Yvette Arellano explained how she had caught her husband cheating, but she did not share all of the details.

According to the police report, Mohamed accused Yve of physically grappling with him while trying to seize his phone.

Allegedly, this led to her leg pressing against his neck during the scuffle.

That should of course never happen, especially between partners. But Mohamed has created circumstances that make people question is story.

Yve’s rep confirmed to In Touch Weekly that “Yve [pleased] not guilty.”

Her rep previously described the allegation of domestic battery as “falsified by Mohamed.”

While that is a common response to any kind of abuse accusation, Mohamed himself laid the groundwork for it.

Mohamed Abdelhamed allegedly sent a series of texts to a mysterious other woman, promising to leave his wife as soon as his green card is secure.

Mohamed’s texts leaked in late July. He later admitted, on screen, that they were authentic.

The biggest news at the time was that Mohamed was flagrantly cheating on Yve and insulting her to his mistress.

He and his side piece also made plans that he would wait to leave Yve until he had his green card.

But the item of most interest to Yve’s team and to her fans is Mohamed’s contingency plan in case Yve discovered his affair.

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” her rep noted last month.

“They specifically discussed a U-Visa,” the rep added, “and how Mohamed could qualify for this.”

Yve’s rep explained that this was “just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U-Visa exists to provide legal status to people who are victims of crimes.

Simply put, it prevents a criminal from threatening their victims with deportation.

It allows victims of crimes to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

Mohamed allegedly planned to misuse this to remain in the US, something that he once claimed was never his goal.

Certainly, the texts predate the alleged incident that he reported to law enforcement — since the alleged scuffle was a response to Mohamed’s cheating texts.

We would be remiss if we did not mention something. It is possible for dishonest people to also become victims of domestic violence.

Someone could conspire to fabricate abuse, only for an unforeseen incident to make those claims a reality.

And you’d have to be pretty darn stupid to file a false police report after putting your plot in writing, right?

But … do people think that Mohamed is especially bright or clever?

Viewers do not tend to see him that way.

Hopefully, the court will see the truth of this matter. Whatever that may be.