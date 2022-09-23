Ryan Grantham, Former Riverdale Actor, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mom

Ryan Grantham has learned his legal fate.

The actor, best known for roles on Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, pled guilty to second-degree murder in March 2020 for killing his mother, Barbara Waite.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The 24-year-old will be eligible for parole after 14 years of this sentence.

The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban for Grantham at the September 20 hearing.

Both the life sentence and the firearm prohibition are mandatory for second-degree murder in British Columbia, according to a statement by BC Prosecution Services.

Per Canada’s CBC, Justice Kathleen Ker said moving messages in court from the victim’s loved ones — such as Grantham’s sister — showed the “life-shattering” nature of the homicide.

She added that the actor’s “saving grace” was that he was aware enough of what he did to NOT go on a killing spree.

Touching on Grantham’s mental health struggles, the judge noted that he had been having trouble weeks before the actor pulled the trigger … and had been viewing violent footage on the dark Web.

Grantham is receiving psychiatric treatment while in jail and appears to be showing improvement, said Ker according to CBC.

Following the sentence, Grantham’s lawyer told E! News that Grantham has “worked really hard to turn his life around” after being arrested.

“He’s received a lot of psychological assistance and he has struggled with what he’s done and facing that,” the attorney said in a statement.

“But he hopes to be able to dedicate the rest of his life to making amends.”

Grantham admitted two and a half years ago to shooting his mother in the back of her head while she played piano at home.

After committing the crime, Grantham filmed a video of himself where the then-21-year-old confessed to the murder and filmed his mother’s corpse.

Following the March 31, 2020, murder, Grantham allegedly planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau lived with his family.

Grantham never made it to Trudeau’s residence, the CBC reported back then, and instead went to Vancouver police headquarters to turn himself in.

On the third and final day of a June hearing this year, Grantham delivered a statement in court which reflected on his actions.

“It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life,” he said at the time.

“In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry.”