Robyn Brown BLASTS Christine for Leaving Kody: You’re Killing Our Family!

A bombshell will be dropped on the October 2 episode of Sister Wives.

And at least one cast member will know exactly who to blame for the impending wreckage.

Over the last three weeks of this TLC reality show, viewers have watched as Christine Brown and Kody Brown have sat down to discuss their unhealthy relationship in extreme detail.

These Season 17 installments were filmed well over a year ago, and we’ve learned from watching them that Christine started thinking of walking away long before she made the final decision.

This upcoming Sunday, though?

The conversation will expand beyond Christine and Kody; Meri, Robyn and Janelle will at last be brought in as well.

“I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine in a new sneak peek… after being told that the latter is moving back to Utah.

“You’ve just been so much, like, the fabric of everything.”

Via this same clip (released by Us Weekly), Janelle explains to the camera that Christine is “front and center in all my memories,” noting that the mother of six is “as big a part of my world as Kody is.”

Ever since Christine told the world she was walking away from her marriage, she and Janelle have remained very close.

The same can’t be said about her connection to Robyn or Meri, however, the latter of whom reacted to Christine’s reveal by stating on air:

“I’m not happy right now. It makes me angry.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

Robyn, for her part, is equally as upset, especially after having gone through her own divorce prior to finding love with Kody in 2010.

“I’ve been through a divorce. I know what this means,” Kody’s only legal spouse says during a confessional, adding:

“We’re talking about 18 kids, spouses, grand babies and five of us that are all connected and committed to each other and technically married.”

Robyn, who previously made headlines for slamming her fellow sister wives because they were being too hard on Kody, wasn’t done trashing Christine, either.

“I’m looking at Kody and going, ‘Are you going to let this happen?’” Robyn says in this footage.

“I’m looking at Christine going, ‘Are you sure? Do you know what this means?’ Because I do.

“That was absolute hell and it was for years. It still is hard for my kids. It’s still hard.”

Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had parted ways after more than 25 years together.

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

The exes, who spiritually wed in 1994, share six kids: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“When a family splits up, it’s really just not that easy,” Meri says in this teaser for Sunday’s all-new episode.

“If women are not married to the same man, you’re not a sister wife anymore.

“I really have no idea what this all means.”

Sister Wives Season 17 kicked off in September 2022. Here is a look at the very first poster in anticipation of new and exciting episodes.

As a refresher, here is a look at what Christine said about 11 months in the wake of her choice to finally leave Kody:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

