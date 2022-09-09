Nayte Olukoya: I Dumped Michelle Young By Phone! Because She May Have Cheated on Me (with Someone Famous)!

Nayte Olukoya just spilled all the tea.

In his first interview since splitting from former Bachelorette Michelle Young in June, Olukoya opened WAY up this week during an appearance on the Viall Files podcast.

“Our relationship was tough. There’s lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye,” Olukoya told the host.

“It was rocky. … Don’t get me wrong, we had amazing moments in between rockiness, but it was rocky.”

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young had a strong run as a couple. Here they are, back in the day, getting to know each other on The Bachelorette.

Olukoya explained to Nick Viall that he ended the romance after spending the weekend together at Wango Tango on June 4.

Following an ugly exchange, he felt “so lost, so confused” as he left his fiancée to travel back to Austin, Texas.

He said “something happened” on this trip and that he broke up with Young on the phone on his way home.

It was a “dick move,” he now admits.

“Michelle and I, the beginning of that relationship was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced,” Nayte said on the podcast.

“We had so much fun. … I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with. I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

Upon proposing on Young’s finale of The Bachelorette, Nayte said this week he was “1,000 percent” sure the couple was going to last.

But they started fighting mere weeks later.

“We just stopped clicking. … Communication broke down,” he said of their post-show relationship.

“January 2 — I remember it like it was yesterday. It was like, ‘What’s going on right now?’

“I fell in love with this woman, and then, like, I’m not saying that she changed into, like, this terrible person, but it just wasn’t the same really quick — after everything was said and done, after the engagement, after we started going into just the everyday motion of [our] lives and not a televised relationship, but, like, a real relationship.

“Things just started to shift. And I remember January 1 was our first really big fight. And then the very next day, it was another really big fight.

“And I was so freaked out.”

Nayte claims he put his move to Minnesota on hold due to what was happening between himself and Young.

Things then got a lot worse after he grew suspicious of Michelle and an unnamed celebrity.

Citing “insecurities” in the romance, Olukoya says he caught Young DMing with a “very famous country singer” and that he wondered what was going on after Michelle deleted the conversation from her phone.

For the record, Nayte previously blasted reports that he cheated.

“She apologized for making me feel like I couldn’t trust her. … Ever since that day, I have had a little bit of trust issues,” he said, noting that the twosome let it go and tried to move on.

“It was just a red flag. She had apologized, and she made sure that I knew that it was nothing.”

Young previously said she felt blindsided by the split, prompting the following response from Nayte on the podcast:

“If Michelle felt blindsided, I can’t take that away from her, but I know the reality of it is, this wasn’t our first time talking about a breakup.

“The day I left L.A. after her birthday weekend, it was kind of already being said without being said, and again, it wasn’t our first time having a breakup conversation, this is our third time nearly breaking up.”

Michelle has since blocked Nayte on Instagram.

“It got messy. The post-breakup got messy. Communication between Michelle and I ended mid-July,” Olukoya told Viall, noting that “breakups suck.”

And yet?

“It was the right thing to do,” he concluded.