Big Brother Recap: Did the Veto King Get the Boot?

Big Brother is in the final stages of its 24th season.

As a result, Thursday’s eviction episode kicked off predictably, with Terrance and Alyssa on the block.

Terrance has not been the greatest player. He failed to utilize his little power in the game to make any big moves.

But, he was still a bigger target than someone like Alyssa, who had not won a single competition.

Then again, winning any competition in the house when a competition beast like Michael is playing is tough.

There was a lack of chaos throughout the first round of the episode. Michael was HOH, and he had a clear target in Terrance.

Brittany was desperate to get a bigger target out of the house, but Michael was apprehensive because of the deal he made with Turner last week.

Terrance wanted to work with Taylor and Monte, if the edit is to be believed, while Alyssa wanted to work with the girls if she could stay this week.

Ultimately, Terrance was evicted from the house and didn’t try to say goodbye. He waltzed out because he didn’t want to engage.

Monte and Turner conceded ahead of the eviction that aligning with Michael would allow them to get further into the game.

The tricky aspect here is that Michael wins EVERYTHING. He’s won the most Veto competitions in a single season and ties Janelle’s Big Brother All-Stars performance.

Keeping him in the house too long would be bad because anyone next to him at the finale would be playing for second place.

Before we got to the second eviction, we picked up with the Jury house.

Indy was shocked when Jasmine and Joseph arrived following the season’s first double eviction.

In one of the most surprising moments, Jasmine said she wanted Taylor to make it all the way, which is strange when you consider Jasmine’s treatment of her co-star.

Things took a shocking turn when Kyle arrived in the house and revealed all about what led to his eviction.

Understandably, the houseguests were surprised to see Kyle at the jury house.

He explained his comments earlier in the season in which he believed the POC contestants were working together without any evidence.

He confirmed he put these people together based on race.

Joseph, Indy, and Jasmine were all blindsided and visibly hurt by Kyle’s actions.

“It’s 2022, we have the internet, educate yourself,” Indy yelled at Kyle.

Jasmine said that she and Kyle had a lot in common, but after hearing his thought process, she understood they had zero in common.

Joseph was also hurt because he said that even in the end, he was thinking about ways to keep them both inside the house.

Julie dropped the double eviction bombshell back at the house, and everyone was scared.

Turner secured another HOH win — his third of the season! He put up Alyssa and Brittany but promised Alyssa that she would be safe.

The Veto competition arrived, and it was one of the most intense competitions of the summer. Michael is the undisputed Veto King, but even he struggled to get to grips with the competition.

Monte won, and things got utterly bonkers from that point on. Before the ad break, Monte told Alyssa he was taking her down and made a comment that it was time to take the shot at Michael.

It isn’t a bad plan because it will give Monte and Turner a fighting chance of winning the game.

Michael realized his game was in jeopardy, so he threw Brittany under the bus during his speech, revealing that she had been caught in several lies this week.

He said he’ll team up with Alyssa and Taylor to take out Monte and Turner.

In the end, Michael was sent packing, and now, there’s no predicting who will win the game.

The end is in sight, and getting Michael out will go down as one of the best moves in years.

The series continues Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.